|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 Jul 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|The Board also approved convening of an extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) of the Company on 21stAugust 2024 inter-alia, to approve the above matter through Video conferencing and the notice conveying the (EOGM) Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) OUTCOME OF EGM SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.