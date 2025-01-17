Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.61
Op profit growth
-56.92
EBIT growth
-66.32
Net profit growth
-90.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.49
-14.85
EBIT margin
-5.56
-11.14
Net profit margin
-5.73
-39.96
RoCE
-3.56
RoNW
-3.02
RoA
-0.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.36
-3.69
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.4
-3.79
Book value per share
2.79
3.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
167.23
Inventory days
43.76
Creditor days
-205.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
32.93
177.09
Net debt / equity
2.38
2.13
Net debt / op. profit
-11.3
-4.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.34
-75.7
Employee costs
-9.58
-9.38
Other costs
-20.56
-29.76
