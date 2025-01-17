iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

103.24
(2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.61

Op profit growth

-56.92

EBIT growth

-66.32

Net profit growth

-90.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9.49

-14.85

EBIT margin

-5.56

-11.14

Net profit margin

-5.73

-39.96

RoCE

-3.56

RoNW

-3.02

RoA

-0.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.36

-3.69

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.4

-3.79

Book value per share

2.79

3.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

167.23

Inventory days

43.76

Creditor days

-205.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

32.93

177.09

Net debt / equity

2.38

2.13

Net debt / op. profit

-11.3

-4.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.34

-75.7

Employee costs

-9.58

-9.38

Other costs

-20.56

-29.76

