|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
11.88
16.5
33.78
48.35
yoy growth (%)
-27.98
-51.16
-30.12
-6.79
Raw materials
-9.42
-12.19
-26.19
-40.24
As % of sales
79.34
73.87
77.53
83.22
Employee costs
-1.13
-1.71
-1.26
-1.53
As % of sales
9.58
10.37
3.75
3.16
Other costs
-2.44
-5.43
-5.32
-9.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.53
32.92
15.77
19.24
Operating profit
-1.12
-2.83
0.99
-2.72
OPM
-9.46
-17.17
2.93
-5.64
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.48
-4.11
-5.06
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.06
-3.17
-0.02
Other income
0.56
1.95
0.59
2.14
Profit before tax
-0.67
-1.42
-5.69
-5.67
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.67
-1.42
-5.69
-5.67
Exceptional items
0
-1.1
0
0
Net profit
-0.67
-2.53
-5.69
-5.67
yoy growth (%)
-73.27
-55.52
0.49
-3.62
NPM
-5.7
-15.35
-16.86
-11.72
