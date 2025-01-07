iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

88.15
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

11.88

16.5

33.78

48.35

yoy growth (%)

-27.98

-51.16

-30.12

-6.79

Raw materials

-9.42

-12.19

-26.19

-40.24

As % of sales

79.34

73.87

77.53

83.22

Employee costs

-1.13

-1.71

-1.26

-1.53

As % of sales

9.58

10.37

3.75

3.16

Other costs

-2.44

-5.43

-5.32

-9.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.53

32.92

15.77

19.24

Operating profit

-1.12

-2.83

0.99

-2.72

OPM

-9.46

-17.17

2.93

-5.64

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.48

-4.11

-5.06

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.06

-3.17

-0.02

Other income

0.56

1.95

0.59

2.14

Profit before tax

-0.67

-1.42

-5.69

-5.67

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.67

-1.42

-5.69

-5.67

Exceptional items

0

-1.1

0

0

Net profit

-0.67

-2.53

-5.69

-5.67

yoy growth (%)

-73.27

-55.52

0.49

-3.62

NPM

-5.7

-15.35

-16.86

-11.72

Kothari Indl : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.