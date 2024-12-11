KOTHARI INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Please also be informed that as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed from 1st April 2024 until 48 hours after the announcement of financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (Both days inclusive). The Board Meeting to be held on 24/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 24/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 to consider, approve and take on record Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report for the corresponding period. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) KOTHARI INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Audit committee and Board of Directors of the Company has met today, inter-alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. This is to intimate that in the Board Meeting held today, the Chairman of the meeting with the consent of all the directors/members present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors due to unavoidable reason and decided that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors will continue to be held on Tuesday, 28.05.2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) KOTHARI INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to intimate that in the Board Meeting held today, the Chairman of the meeting with the consent of all the directors/members present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors due to unavoidable reason and decided that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors will continue to be held on wednesday, 29.05.2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) result Revised outcome of board meeting held on 29.05.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)