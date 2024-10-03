iifl-logo-icon 1
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd Bonus

753.45
(2.90%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd: Related News

KRN Heat Exchanger Listing Draws Significant Interest

KRN Heat Exchanger Listing Draws Significant Interest

3 Oct 2024|03:09 PM

At the time of writing, KRN stock is up 120% to Rs 484.9 a share from its IPO issue price. The stock rose more than 5% from its opening price.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration lists at 118% premium

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration lists at 118% premium

3 Oct 2024|09:49 AM

The issue has received bumper subscription with 214.42 times.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Closes Today, September 27, 2024

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Closes Today, September 27, 2024

27 Sep 2024|12:53 PM

The IPO is valued at ₹341.95 Crore with a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per share.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed over 50 times on Day 2

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed over 50 times on Day 2

26 Sep 2024|03:15 PM

According to BSE data, the mainboard issue has been booked more than 51 times on the second day of bidding as of 15:12 p.m.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscription Details on September 26, 2024

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscription Details on September 26, 2024

26 Sep 2024|02:13 PM

The IPO's price band is set between ₹209 to ₹220 per share.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed 14.45 times on Day 1

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed 14.45 times on Day 1

25 Sep 2024|02:24 PM

As of 14:18 p.m. the NII portion was subscribed the most at 29.67 times followed by retail portion which was subscribed 15.48 times.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Opens Today, September 25, 2024

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Opens Today, September 25, 2024

25 Sep 2024|12:44 PM

The company aims to raise ₹341.95 Crore through a fresh issue of 1,55,43,000 equity shares.

