Krypton Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.7
14.7
14.7
14.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.46
14.96
14.1
13.2
Net Worth
31.16
29.66
28.8
27.9
Minority Interest
Debt
16.47
14.99
11.53
16.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.39
1.41
1.46
1.3
Total Liabilities
49.02
46.06
41.79
45.44
Fixed Assets
14.69
15.12
15.74
16.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.51
0.44
0.4
0.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.37
0.52
0.85
Networking Capital
33.1
28.49
24.24
26.57
Inventories
16.6
14.79
14.06
17.82
Inventory Days
213.67
Sundry Debtors
8.86
7.26
7.63
6.4
Debtor Days
76.74
Other Current Assets
14.26
13
10.82
10.67
Sundry Creditors
-2.79
-3.13
-4.76
-5.15
Creditor Days
61.75
Other Current Liabilities
-3.83
-3.43
-3.51
-3.17
Cash
0.48
1.64
0.88
1.18
Total Assets
49.02
46.06
41.78
45.45
