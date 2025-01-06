iifl-logo-icon 1
Krypton Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.18

0.28

-0.12

-4.05

Depreciation

-1.6

-1.72

-1.66

-1.7

Tax paid

0.07

0.4

0.08

0.06

Working capital

0.17

2.57

-0.32

-3.45

Other operating items

Operating

-1.17

1.53

-2.03

-9.13

Capital expenditure

0.55

2.24

0.21

-14.54

Free cash flow

-0.62

3.77

-1.82

-23.67

Equity raised

25.91

23.36

22.22

30.45

Investing

0.01

0.32

0

0.02

Financing

5.16

9.34

2.92

9.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.45

36.79

23.32

16.33

