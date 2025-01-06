Krypton Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.18
0.28
-0.12
-4.05
Depreciation
-1.6
-1.72
-1.66
-1.7
Tax paid
0.07
0.4
0.08
0.06
Working capital
0.17
2.57
-0.32
-3.45
Other operating items
Operating
-1.17
1.53
-2.03
-9.13
Capital expenditure
0.55
2.24
0.21
-14.54
Free cash flow
-0.62
3.77
-1.82
-23.67
Equity raised
25.91
23.36
22.22
30.45
Investing
0.01
0.32
0
0.02
Financing
5.16
9.34
2.92
9.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.45
36.79
23.32
16.33
