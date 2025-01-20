Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.32
-35.88
22.11
Op profit growth
10.32
11.68
-38.95
EBIT growth
126.62
-14.51
-41.3
Net profit growth
247.21
372.73
-88.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.35
9.95
5.71
11.43
EBIT margin
9.25
6.1
4.57
9.52
Net profit margin
4.03
1.73
0.23
2.56
RoCE
8.57
4.08
5.72
RoNW
1.51
0.47
0.13
RoA
0.93
0.29
0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.28
0.32
0.17
2.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.07
-0.83
-0.88
-0.49
Book value per share
19.83
18.7
21.6
33.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.19
19.34
85.23
7.48
P/CEPS
115.14
-7.4
-16.45
-33.64
P/B
0.46
0.33
0.67
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
4.87
6.9
7.52
7.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-12.52
572.26
-86.67
-43.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.41
95.12
61.35
Inventory days
159.68
193.76
96.2
Creditor days
-37.06
-55.66
-47.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.2
-1.04
-1.31
-1.94
Net debt / equity
0.46
0.53
0.27
0.93
Net debt / op. profit
4.3
5.22
2.74
3.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.2
-39.97
-64.21
-54.2
Employee costs
-14.92
-23.05
-10.74
-12.4
Other costs
-21.51
-27.02
-19.32
-21.95
