Krypton Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
28.94
23.19
29.77
29.09
22.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.94
23.19
29.77
29.09
22.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.07
0.13
0.81
0.27
Total Income
29.06
23.26
29.89
29.9
22.64
Total Expenditure
25.77
20.56
30.69
24.33
20.15
PBIDT
3.28
2.7
-0.8
5.57
2.49
Interest
1.11
0.92
1.12
1.2
1.19
PBDT
2.17
1.78
-1.93
4.38
1.3
Depreciation
1.25
1.07
1.02
1.13
0.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
-0.04
0.12
0.44
-0.11
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.88
0.75
-3.07
2.81
0.44
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
0.26
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.9
0.77
-3.05
2.55
0.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-3.72
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.9
0.77
0.67
2.55
0.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.55
0.51
-2.07
1.91
0.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.7
14.7
14.7
14.7
14.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.33
11.64
-2.68
19.14
11.13
PBDTM(%)
7.49
7.67
-6.48
15.05
5.81
PATM(%)
3.04
3.23
-10.31
9.65
1.96
No Record Found
