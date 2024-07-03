iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Krypton Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

77.11
(-2.33%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

28.94

23.19

29.77

29.09

22.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.94

23.19

29.77

29.09

22.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.07

0.13

0.81

0.27

Total Income

29.06

23.26

29.89

29.9

22.64

Total Expenditure

25.77

20.56

30.69

24.33

20.15

PBIDT

3.28

2.7

-0.8

5.57

2.49

Interest

1.11

0.92

1.12

1.2

1.19

PBDT

2.17

1.78

-1.93

4.38

1.3

Depreciation

1.25

1.07

1.02

1.13

0.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

-0.04

0.12

0.44

-0.11

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.88

0.75

-3.07

2.81

0.44

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

0.26

-0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.9

0.77

-3.05

2.55

0.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-3.72

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.9

0.77

0.67

2.55

0.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.55

0.51

-2.07

1.91

0.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.7

14.7

14.7

14.7

14.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.33

11.64

-2.68

19.14

11.13

PBDTM(%)

7.49

7.67

-6.48

15.05

5.81

PATM(%)

3.04

3.23

-10.31

9.65

1.96

Krypton Industri: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Krypton Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.