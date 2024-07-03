Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹83.5
Prev. Close₹80.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.66
Day's High₹83.5
Day's Low₹76.1
52 Week's High₹103
52 Week's Low₹30.12
Book Value₹20.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)113.93
P/E70.88
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.7
14.7
14.7
14.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.46
14.96
14.1
13.2
Net Worth
31.16
29.66
28.8
27.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.43
28.51
29.31
33.35
yoy growth (%)
6.73
-2.72
-12.11
-13.12
Raw materials
-15.79
-11.49
-13.74
-16.75
As % of sales
51.9
40.31
46.87
50.23
Employee costs
-5.04
-6.41
-5.94
-6.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.18
0.28
-0.12
-4.05
Depreciation
-1.6
-1.72
-1.66
-1.7
Tax paid
0.07
0.4
0.08
0.06
Working capital
0.17
2.57
-0.32
-3.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.73
-2.72
-12.11
-13.12
Op profit growth
-61.91
25.9
-398.99
-119.47
EBIT growth
1.09
8.86
-195.21
-172.34
Net profit growth
-62.61
-1,784
-98.97
-1,130.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
42.74
33.28
43.6
42.57
28.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.74
33.28
43.6
42.57
28.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.43
4.02
2.41
0.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,686.8
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.7
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.05
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.25
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.5
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jay S Bardia
Non Executive Director
Vimla Devi Bardia
Independent Director
Ravi Prakash Pincha
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar Singh
Whole-time Director
Digvijay Singh Bardia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krypton Industries Ltd
Summary
Krypton Industries Ltd was incorporated as public limited company on April 6, 1990. In April 20, 1990, the company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business to carry on the business as manufacturers of MCP Tyres. Initially, the company was promoted by J P Toshniwal, M L Kankaria and C L Sarawgi in collaboration with Poly Air Tires Inc, Canada. The company is in the business of manufacturing and sale of Tubeless Tyres and other products Footwear, in Falta Special Economic Zone and Banganagar (West Bengal). They operate in two segments: Tyre and Footwear. Their products include MCP tubeless tyres, polyurethane (PU) shoe soles and PU sandals. The companys subsidiaries include Eco wheels Pvt Ltd, Krypton Developers Ltd and Krypton Industries (Suzhou) Co Ltd.The company set up a 100% export oriented unit at Falta Export Processing Zone in West Bengal for manufacture of MCP tubeless cycle tyres. In the year 1991, the company came out with its Maiden Public Issue. In the year 1992, the present promoters took over the control and management of the company. In February 1993, the company commenced commercial production.In June 24, 2002, the company incorporated ECO Wheels Pvt Ltd as a subsidiary company, which commenced production on February 2004. In August 17, 2007, the company incorporated Krypton Industries (Suzhou) Company Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary in China. In July 15, 2009, the company received ISO 9001: 2008 certification for manufacture and supply of polyuret
Read More
The Krypton Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krypton Industries Ltd is ₹113.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krypton Industries Ltd is 70.88 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krypton Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krypton Industries Ltd is ₹30.12 and ₹103 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krypton Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.13%, 3 Years at 60.15%, 1 Year at 121.61%, 6 Month at 81.98%, 3 Month at 38.37% and 1 Month at -10.26%.
