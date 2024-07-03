Summary

Krypton Industries Ltd was incorporated as public limited company on April 6, 1990. In April 20, 1990, the company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business to carry on the business as manufacturers of MCP Tyres. Initially, the company was promoted by J P Toshniwal, M L Kankaria and C L Sarawgi in collaboration with Poly Air Tires Inc, Canada. The company is in the business of manufacturing and sale of Tubeless Tyres and other products Footwear, in Falta Special Economic Zone and Banganagar (West Bengal). They operate in two segments: Tyre and Footwear. Their products include MCP tubeless tyres, polyurethane (PU) shoe soles and PU sandals. The companys subsidiaries include Eco wheels Pvt Ltd, Krypton Developers Ltd and Krypton Industries (Suzhou) Co Ltd.The company set up a 100% export oriented unit at Falta Export Processing Zone in West Bengal for manufacture of MCP tubeless cycle tyres. In the year 1991, the company came out with its Maiden Public Issue. In the year 1992, the present promoters took over the control and management of the company. In February 1993, the company commenced commercial production.In June 24, 2002, the company incorporated ECO Wheels Pvt Ltd as a subsidiary company, which commenced production on February 2004. In August 17, 2007, the company incorporated Krypton Industries (Suzhou) Company Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary in China. In July 15, 2009, the company received ISO 9001: 2008 certification for manufacture and supply of polyuret

