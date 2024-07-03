iifl-logo-icon 1
Krypton Industries Ltd Share Price

77.5
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:28:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open83.5
  • Day's High83.5
  • 52 Wk High103
  • Prev. Close80.09
  • Day's Low76.1
  • 52 Wk Low 30.12
  • Turnover (lac)10.66
  • P/E70.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.84
  • EPS1.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)113.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Krypton Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

83.5

Prev. Close

80.09

Turnover(Lac.)

10.66

Day's High

83.5

Day's Low

76.1

52 Week's High

103

52 Week's Low

30.12

Book Value

20.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

113.93

P/E

70.88

EPS

1.13

Divi. Yield

0

Krypton Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

Krypton Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Krypton Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.28%

Foreign: 0.28%

Indian: 26.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 73.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krypton Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.7

14.7

14.7

14.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.46

14.96

14.1

13.2

Net Worth

31.16

29.66

28.8

27.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.43

28.51

29.31

33.35

yoy growth (%)

6.73

-2.72

-12.11

-13.12

Raw materials

-15.79

-11.49

-13.74

-16.75

As % of sales

51.9

40.31

46.87

50.23

Employee costs

-5.04

-6.41

-5.94

-6.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.18

0.28

-0.12

-4.05

Depreciation

-1.6

-1.72

-1.66

-1.7

Tax paid

0.07

0.4

0.08

0.06

Working capital

0.17

2.57

-0.32

-3.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.73

-2.72

-12.11

-13.12

Op profit growth

-61.91

25.9

-398.99

-119.47

EBIT growth

1.09

8.86

-195.21

-172.34

Net profit growth

-62.61

-1,784

-98.97

-1,130.51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

42.74

33.28

43.6

42.57

28.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.74

33.28

43.6

42.57

28.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.43

4.02

2.41

0.63

View Annually Results

Krypton Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,686.8

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.7

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.05

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.25

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.5

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Krypton Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jay S Bardia

Non Executive Director

Vimla Devi Bardia

Independent Director

Ravi Prakash Pincha

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar Singh

Whole-time Director

Digvijay Singh Bardia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krypton Industries Ltd

Summary

Krypton Industries Ltd was incorporated as public limited company on April 6, 1990. In April 20, 1990, the company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business to carry on the business as manufacturers of MCP Tyres. Initially, the company was promoted by J P Toshniwal, M L Kankaria and C L Sarawgi in collaboration with Poly Air Tires Inc, Canada. The company is in the business of manufacturing and sale of Tubeless Tyres and other products Footwear, in Falta Special Economic Zone and Banganagar (West Bengal). They operate in two segments: Tyre and Footwear. Their products include MCP tubeless tyres, polyurethane (PU) shoe soles and PU sandals. The companys subsidiaries include Eco wheels Pvt Ltd, Krypton Developers Ltd and Krypton Industries (Suzhou) Co Ltd.The company set up a 100% export oriented unit at Falta Export Processing Zone in West Bengal for manufacture of MCP tubeless cycle tyres. In the year 1991, the company came out with its Maiden Public Issue. In the year 1992, the present promoters took over the control and management of the company. In February 1993, the company commenced commercial production.In June 24, 2002, the company incorporated ECO Wheels Pvt Ltd as a subsidiary company, which commenced production on February 2004. In August 17, 2007, the company incorporated Krypton Industries (Suzhou) Company Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary in China. In July 15, 2009, the company received ISO 9001: 2008 certification for manufacture and supply of polyuret
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Krypton Industries Ltd share price today?

The Krypton Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krypton Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krypton Industries Ltd is ₹113.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krypton Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krypton Industries Ltd is 70.88 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krypton Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krypton Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krypton Industries Ltd is ₹30.12 and ₹103 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krypton Industries Ltd?

Krypton Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.13%, 3 Years at 60.15%, 1 Year at 121.61%, 6 Month at 81.98%, 3 Month at 38.37% and 1 Month at -10.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krypton Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krypton Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.45 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 73.46 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Krypton Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

