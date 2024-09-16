34 Annual General Meeting of the Company well be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VCT)/ other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) 1. Re-Scheduling of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company which was earlier scheduled to be held on 16.09.2024, the board at its todays board meeting has announced that AGM will now be held on Saturday, 28.09.2024 at 11:30 AM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024) AGM OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)