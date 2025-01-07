Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.43
28.51
29.31
33.35
yoy growth (%)
6.73
-2.72
-12.11
-13.12
Raw materials
-15.79
-11.49
-13.74
-16.75
As % of sales
51.9
40.31
46.87
50.23
Employee costs
-5.04
-6.41
-5.94
-6.64
As % of sales
16.57
22.5
20.26
19.92
Other costs
-8.43
-7.55
-7.21
-10.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.69
26.49
24.59
32.27
Operating profit
1.16
3.04
2.42
-0.81
OPM
3.81
10.69
8.26
-2.42
Depreciation
-1.6
-1.72
-1.66
-1.7
Interest expense
-1.79
-1.66
-1.91
-2.16
Other income
2.41
0.62
1.04
0.63
Profit before tax
0.18
0.28
-0.12
-4.05
Taxes
0.07
0.4
0.08
0.06
Tax rate
40.46
142.84
-67.13
-1.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.25
0.68
-0.04
-3.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.25
0.68
-0.04
-3.98
yoy growth (%)
-62.61
-1,784
-98.97
-1,130.51
NPM
0.84
2.4
-0.13
-11.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.