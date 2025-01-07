iifl-logo-icon 1
Krypton Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

78.95
(1.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:18:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.43

28.51

29.31

33.35

yoy growth (%)

6.73

-2.72

-12.11

-13.12

Raw materials

-15.79

-11.49

-13.74

-16.75

As % of sales

51.9

40.31

46.87

50.23

Employee costs

-5.04

-6.41

-5.94

-6.64

As % of sales

16.57

22.5

20.26

19.92

Other costs

-8.43

-7.55

-7.21

-10.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.69

26.49

24.59

32.27

Operating profit

1.16

3.04

2.42

-0.81

OPM

3.81

10.69

8.26

-2.42

Depreciation

-1.6

-1.72

-1.66

-1.7

Interest expense

-1.79

-1.66

-1.91

-2.16

Other income

2.41

0.62

1.04

0.63

Profit before tax

0.18

0.28

-0.12

-4.05

Taxes

0.07

0.4

0.08

0.06

Tax rate

40.46

142.84

-67.13

-1.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.25

0.68

-0.04

-3.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.25

0.68

-0.04

-3.98

yoy growth (%)

-62.61

-1,784

-98.97

-1,130.51

NPM

0.84

2.4

-0.13

-11.94

