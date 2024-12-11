Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

KRYPTON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 3. Any other matter 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial Year 2024-25. 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Authorization of Mr. Siddhartha Bardia as an Authorised Signatory. 4. Review of Credit Limit and Enhancement for the fiscal year 2024-25. 5. Increment in Sitting for Independent Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)

KRYPTON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING WHICH WILL BE HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER AT 04:00 PM AT ITS HEAD OFFICE. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 30 AND SUBMISSION OF UN AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 AND APPOINTMENT OF CFO OF THE COMPANY. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

KRYPTON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that meeting of the Board of director of the company is scheduled to be held on 31.08.2024 at 03:00 PM at its head office to consider and approve the following matters: 1. Reschedule of Annual general Meeting from 16.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of chairperson. 1. Re-Scheduling of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company which was earlier scheduled to be held on 16.09.2024, the board at its todays board meeting has announced that AGM will now be held on Saturday, 28.09.2024 at 11:30 AM. 2. Appointment of Mr. Probal Chakraverty as an Additional Director , Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company commencing from 31.08.2024 to 31.07.2029, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 34th Annual general meeting of the Company. 3. Approval of Krypton Employee Stock option Scheme 2024. 4. Resignation of Mr. Nitin Goel from the position of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f 31.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

KRYPTON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated)for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Shifting of registered Office within the state. 3. Resignation of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Singh from the position of independent Director. 4. Request sought for approval of ESOP Scheme. 5. 34th Annual general meeting of the company will be held on 16th September 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio visual Means 6. Appointment of Mr. Pratik Tibrewal as an Independent Director 7. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 1. Unaudited quarterly results Standalone & Consolidated for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Shifting of Registrered Office of the company within the same state and ROC 3. Resignation of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Singh for the position of Independent director. 4. Request sought for Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024. 5. 34th Annual General Meeting will be held on 16th September, 2024 . 6. Appointment of Independent Director. 7. Any other Matter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024) We would like to inform you that board of director of the company at their board meeting which was held on 05th august, 2024 has approved the shifting of registered office of the company to Banganagar, Diamond harbour Road, falta 24 Parganas (S) Kolkata - 743 513 wef 05.08.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

KRYPTON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Removal and Appointment of Company Secretary 2. Any Other Matter The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., 18th June, 2024 at 11:00 A.M, inter alia has taken the following decisions: 1. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: 2.Authorization for Enhancement of Bank Limit (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)

KRYPTON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results along with report of statutory auditors for the quarter and year ended march 31 2024 and the recommendation of final dividend if any on the equity share capital of the company for the F.Y. 2023-24 and any other matter with the permission of the chairperson . The board has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1 per Equity Shares each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The final Dividend, if approved, by shareholders at ensuing AGM, will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 30th day from the date of Annual General Meeting. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 was duly considered approved and taken into records by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today at 3:00 P.M. The said results were reviewed by the Audit Committee of directors at its meeting held on 30th May, 2024. The Copy of the Auditors Report (Standalone & Consolidated) is also enclosed. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

KRYPTON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the supersession of the resolution passed earlier the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Kumar Vyas Practicing Company Secretaries (ACS No. 55689 C.P. No. 21598) as the Secretarial Auditor of the company For the F.Y. 2023-24 in place of M/s M.R. & Associates practicing company Secretaries (C.P.No. 13573) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson. Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Kumar Vyas, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor for the Company for the Financial Year 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Resignation of Company Secretary and compliance officer with effect from 28.03.2024

