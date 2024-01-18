|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|The board has recommended a Dividend of Rs.1 per Equity Shares each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The final Dividend, if approved, by shareholders at ensuing AGM, will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 30 day from the date of Annual General Meeting.
