Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.77
55.77
55.77
55.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.05
-1.51
-1.74
-1.93
Net Worth
54.72
54.26
54.03
53.84
Minority Interest
Debt
0.09
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
54.83
54.27
54.03
53.84
Fixed Assets
24.7
24.5
24.48
24.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.67
9.58
9.81
7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
17.94
19.14
19.37
21.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.16
0.26
0.28
0.35
Debtor Days
26.52
Other Current Assets
19.3
20.3
20.17
22.4
Sundry Creditors
-0.3
-0.64
-0.27
-0.44
Creditor Days
33.34
Other Current Liabilities
-1.22
-0.78
-0.81
-0.37
Cash
1.47
0.99
0.39
0.44
Total Assets
54.84
54.27
54.05
53.86
