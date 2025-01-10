iifl-logo-icon 1
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Balance Sheet

12.83
(-7.63%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.77

55.77

55.77

55.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.05

-1.51

-1.74

-1.93

Net Worth

54.72

54.26

54.03

53.84

Minority Interest

Debt

0.09

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

54.83

54.27

54.03

53.84

Fixed Assets

24.7

24.5

24.48

24.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.67

9.58

9.81

7

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.06

0

0

Networking Capital

17.94

19.14

19.37

21.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.16

0.26

0.28

0.35

Debtor Days

26.52

Other Current Assets

19.3

20.3

20.17

22.4

Sundry Creditors

-0.3

-0.64

-0.27

-0.44

Creditor Days

33.34

Other Current Liabilities

-1.22

-0.78

-0.81

-0.37

Cash

1.47

0.99

0.39

0.44

Total Assets

54.84

54.27

54.05

53.86

