Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6.14
5.21
4.82
3.62
3.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.14
5.21
4.82
3.62
3.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.48
1.14
0.9
0.9
1.01
Total Income
7.62
6.35
5.72
4.52
4.63
Total Expenditure
6.92
6.18
5.41
4.26
4.44
PBIDT
0.7
0.18
0.31
0.26
0.19
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.7
0.18
0.31
0.26
0.19
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.67
0.14
0.28
0.23
0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.67
0.14
0.28
0.23
0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.67
0.14
0.28
0.23
0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.12
0.02
0.05
0.04
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
55.77
55.77
55.77
55.77
55.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.4
3.45
6.43
7.18
5.24
PBDTM(%)
11.4
3.45
6.43
7.18
5.24
PATM(%)
10.91
2.68
5.8
6.35
4.41
