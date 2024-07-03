iifl-logo-icon 1
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

13.96
(-2.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

6.14

5.21

4.82

3.62

3.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.14

5.21

4.82

3.62

3.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.48

1.14

0.9

0.9

1.01

Total Income

7.62

6.35

5.72

4.52

4.63

Total Expenditure

6.92

6.18

5.41

4.26

4.44

PBIDT

0.7

0.18

0.31

0.26

0.19

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.7

0.18

0.31

0.26

0.19

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.03

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.67

0.14

0.28

0.23

0.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.67

0.14

0.28

0.23

0.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.67

0.14

0.28

0.23

0.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.12

0.02

0.05

0.04

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

55.77

55.77

55.77

55.77

55.77

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.4

3.45

6.43

7.18

5.24

PBDTM(%)

11.4

3.45

6.43

7.18

5.24

PATM(%)

10.91

2.68

5.8

6.35

4.41

Lee & Nee Soft.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd

