Summary

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Limited was incorporated in 1988 and is promoted by a Group of Professionals with vast experience in computer applications. It is an IT Enabled Service Company based in Kolkata. The Company is engaged in business of developing , designing , manufacturing , processing , assembling computer software and hardware products and allied products and providing ERP solutions and services for website design and development, mobile application development and digital marketing all over the globe. The company specialise in software packaging and development of customised packages in imaging and office automation. It has already developed packages like Image Secret Opti-cost, Fr-off, Folio Manager, Opti-finance. Taxman, Coal Handler and Share Process.The company is one of the select core group of companies entrusted with spearheading computer software development under the specifications of the Department of Electronics. The companys areas of specialisation are customised software, turnkey project execution, package development services, re-engineering projects, maintenance/upgradation of existing software, conversion jobs for manufacturing, business and commercial applications, research and development, prototyping, data compression, image processing, signal processing and VLSI architecture implementations.The company has exported software packages to Singapore and has participated in renowned software exhibitions like Comdex Spring 1993, Comdex Fall 1992, Co

