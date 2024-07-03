Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹14.44
Prev. Close₹14.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.82
Day's High₹14.5
Day's Low₹13.37
52 Week's High₹17.5
52 Week's Low₹8.56
Book Value₹9.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78.08
P/E288.8
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.77
55.77
55.77
55.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.05
-1.51
-1.74
-1.93
Net Worth
54.72
54.26
54.03
53.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.81
4.16
2.56
2.27
yoy growth (%)
15.64
62.12
12.89
67.58
Raw materials
-0.84
-0.49
-0.13
-0.21
As % of sales
17.56
11.86
5.34
9.51
Employee costs
-2.77
-2.27
-1.25
-1.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
0.14
0.12
0.07
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.26
3.23
-15.13
14.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.64
62.12
12.89
67.58
Op profit growth
-26.42
515.81
-37.06
69
EBIT growth
25.98
12.15
71.76
241.49
Net profit growth
56.72
-18.32
71.76
241.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8.53
6.83
6.04
5.35
4.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.53
6.83
6.04
5.35
4.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.76
1.44
1.18
1.13
1.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
S M Gupta
Non Executive Director
Arpita Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pritika Gupta
Independent Director
Tapan dhar Mazumdar
Independent Director
Suman Murarka
Managing Director
Mahesh Gupta
Independent Director
Milan Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd
Summary
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Limited was incorporated in 1988 and is promoted by a Group of Professionals with vast experience in computer applications. It is an IT Enabled Service Company based in Kolkata. The Company is engaged in business of developing , designing , manufacturing , processing , assembling computer software and hardware products and allied products and providing ERP solutions and services for website design and development, mobile application development and digital marketing all over the globe. The company specialise in software packaging and development of customised packages in imaging and office automation. It has already developed packages like Image Secret Opti-cost, Fr-off, Folio Manager, Opti-finance. Taxman, Coal Handler and Share Process.The company is one of the select core group of companies entrusted with spearheading computer software development under the specifications of the Department of Electronics. The companys areas of specialisation are customised software, turnkey project execution, package development services, re-engineering projects, maintenance/upgradation of existing software, conversion jobs for manufacturing, business and commercial applications, research and development, prototyping, data compression, image processing, signal processing and VLSI architecture implementations.The company has exported software packages to Singapore and has participated in renowned software exhibitions like Comdex Spring 1993, Comdex Fall 1992, Co
The Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd is ₹78.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd is 288.8 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd is ₹8.56 and ₹17.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.35%, 3 Years at -18.73%, 1 Year at 66.36%, 6 Month at 28.13%, 3 Month at 28.47% and 1 Month at -3.86%.
