Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Share Price

14
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.44
  • Day's High14.5
  • 52 Wk High17.5
  • Prev. Close14.44
  • Day's Low13.37
  • 52 Wk Low 8.56
  • Turnover (lac)7.82
  • P/E288.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.84
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)78.08
  • Div. Yield0
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

14.44

Prev. Close

14.44

Turnover(Lac.)

7.82

Day's High

14.5

Day's Low

13.37

52 Week's High

17.5

52 Week's Low

8.56

Book Value

9.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

78.08

P/E

288.8

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.45%

Non-Promoter- 30.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.77

55.77

55.77

55.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.05

-1.51

-1.74

-1.93

Net Worth

54.72

54.26

54.03

53.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.81

4.16

2.56

2.27

yoy growth (%)

15.64

62.12

12.89

67.58

Raw materials

-0.84

-0.49

-0.13

-0.21

As % of sales

17.56

11.86

5.34

9.51

Employee costs

-2.77

-2.27

-1.25

-1.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

0.14

0.12

0.07

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.26

3.23

-15.13

14.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.64

62.12

12.89

67.58

Op profit growth

-26.42

515.81

-37.06

69

EBIT growth

25.98

12.15

71.76

241.49

Net profit growth

56.72

-18.32

71.76

241.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8.53

6.83

6.04

5.35

4.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.53

6.83

6.04

5.35

4.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.76

1.44

1.18

1.13

1.23

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

S M Gupta

Non Executive Director

Arpita Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pritika Gupta

Independent Director

Tapan dhar Mazumdar

Independent Director

Suman Murarka

Managing Director

Mahesh Gupta

Independent Director

Milan Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd

Summary

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Limited was incorporated in 1988 and is promoted by a Group of Professionals with vast experience in computer applications. It is an IT Enabled Service Company based in Kolkata. The Company is engaged in business of developing , designing , manufacturing , processing , assembling computer software and hardware products and allied products and providing ERP solutions and services for website design and development, mobile application development and digital marketing all over the globe. The company specialise in software packaging and development of customised packages in imaging and office automation. It has already developed packages like Image Secret Opti-cost, Fr-off, Folio Manager, Opti-finance. Taxman, Coal Handler and Share Process.The company is one of the select core group of companies entrusted with spearheading computer software development under the specifications of the Department of Electronics. The companys areas of specialisation are customised software, turnkey project execution, package development services, re-engineering projects, maintenance/upgradation of existing software, conversion jobs for manufacturing, business and commercial applications, research and development, prototyping, data compression, image processing, signal processing and VLSI architecture implementations.The company has exported software packages to Singapore and has participated in renowned software exhibitions like Comdex Spring 1993, Comdex Fall 1992, Co
Company FAQs

What is the Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd share price today?

The Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd is ₹78.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd is 288.8 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd is ₹8.56 and ₹17.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd?

Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.35%, 3 Years at -18.73%, 1 Year at 66.36%, 6 Month at 28.13%, 3 Month at 28.47% and 1 Month at -3.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lee & Nee Software Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.54 %

