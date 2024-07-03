Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Summary

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Limited was incorporated in 1988 and is promoted by a Group of Professionals with vast experience in computer applications. It is an IT Enabled Service Company based in Kolkata. The Company is engaged in business of developing , designing , manufacturing , processing , assembling computer software and hardware products and allied products and providing ERP solutions and services for website design and development, mobile application development and digital marketing all over the globe. The company specialise in software packaging and development of customised packages in imaging and office automation. It has already developed packages like Image Secret Opti-cost, Fr-off, Folio Manager, Opti-finance. Taxman, Coal Handler and Share Process.The company is one of the select core group of companies entrusted with spearheading computer software development under the specifications of the Department of Electronics. The companys areas of specialisation are customised software, turnkey project execution, package development services, re-engineering projects, maintenance/upgradation of existing software, conversion jobs for manufacturing, business and commercial applications, research and development, prototyping, data compression, image processing, signal processing and VLSI architecture implementations.The company has exported software packages to Singapore and has participated in renowned software exhibitions like Comdex Spring 1993, Comdex Fall 1992, Comdex Fall 1993, etc, in various countries. Company has earned foreign exchange worth Rs.2.09 cr. during the year.The company has expanded its operations by setting up new units at the Software Technology Park, Calcutta, and at the Electronic Hardware Technology Park, Bhubaneshwar. The companys production includes notebook computers, scanners, multimedia products and software, in an integrated manner.The Company has taken up Web designing and training activity as its focus area of operation. LNSEL Computer Academy , its Education Division , which came into operation last year has created its own brand name in internet and Web training and is trying to command a reasonable share of I T Training market in this field.The Company commenced operation of a Call Centre at BBSR and another BPO unit at Pune to develop the B.P.O. segment in E-accounting and Animation Project, during 2005.During the period 2006-07, the Scheme of Amalgamation of Lensel Computer Academy Pvt. Ltd., Lensel Online Pvt. Ltd., Aap.Ki Dukan.Com Pvt. Ltd., Vihag Web Based Contact Centre Pvt. Ltd., Lensel Internet Advertising Pvt. Ltd., with the Company to utilise available resources & reduce share cost on all fronts & economise the scale of operation & other expenses was effective from 01.10.2006. Accordingly the entire undertaking of the five IT/ITES companies with properties & investments along with other assets,liabilities & obligation got vested with the Company with effect from 01.10.2006. In consideration, the Company issued to the Shareholders of the above five amalgamating companies in the ratio stated in the Scheme to each shareholders of the five companies respectively. As a result, necessary formalities for giving effect to the Scheme from 01.10.2006 were completed.