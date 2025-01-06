iifl-logo-icon 1
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd

Lee & Nee Soft. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

0.14

0.12

0.07

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.26

3.23

-15.13

14.7

Other operating items

Operating

0.4

3.3

-15.03

14.74

Capital expenditure

0.05

0.66

-0.59

0.05

Free cash flow

0.45

3.97

-15.62

14.79

Equity raised

-4.21

-4.55

-4.91

-5.07

Investing

0.16

0.73

0.05

-14.8

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.59

0.15

-20.49

-5.08

QUICKLINKS FOR Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd

