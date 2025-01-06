Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
0.14
0.12
0.07
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.26
3.23
-15.13
14.7
Other operating items
Operating
0.4
3.3
-15.03
14.74
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.66
-0.59
0.05
Free cash flow
0.45
3.97
-15.62
14.79
Equity raised
-4.21
-4.55
-4.91
-5.07
Investing
0.16
0.73
0.05
-14.8
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.59
0.15
-20.49
-5.08
