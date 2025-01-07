iifl-logo-icon 1
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.05
(0.72%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.81

4.16

2.56

2.27

yoy growth (%)

15.64

62.12

12.89

67.58

Raw materials

-0.84

-0.49

-0.13

-0.21

As % of sales

17.56

11.86

5.34

9.51

Employee costs

-2.77

-2.27

-1.25

-1.25

As % of sales

57.55

54.59

48.91

55.03

Other costs

-1.51

-1.82

-1.24

-0.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.39

43.77

48.43

40.28

Operating profit

-0.31

-0.42

-0.06

-0.11

OPM

-6.51

-10.23

-2.69

-4.83

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.51

0.59

0.22

0.21

Profit before tax

0.17

0.14

0.12

0.07

Taxes

-0.01

-0.03

0

0

Tax rate

-9.41

-27.17

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

0.1

0.12

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.16

0.1

0.12

0.07

yoy growth (%)

56.72

-18.32

71.76

241.49

NPM

3.36

2.47

4.92

3.23

