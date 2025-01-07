Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.81
4.16
2.56
2.27
yoy growth (%)
15.64
62.12
12.89
67.58
Raw materials
-0.84
-0.49
-0.13
-0.21
As % of sales
17.56
11.86
5.34
9.51
Employee costs
-2.77
-2.27
-1.25
-1.25
As % of sales
57.55
54.59
48.91
55.03
Other costs
-1.51
-1.82
-1.24
-0.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.39
43.77
48.43
40.28
Operating profit
-0.31
-0.42
-0.06
-0.11
OPM
-6.51
-10.23
-2.69
-4.83
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.51
0.59
0.22
0.21
Profit before tax
0.17
0.14
0.12
0.07
Taxes
-0.01
-0.03
0
0
Tax rate
-9.41
-27.17
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
0.1
0.12
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.16
0.1
0.12
0.07
yoy growth (%)
56.72
-18.32
71.76
241.49
NPM
3.36
2.47
4.92
3.23
