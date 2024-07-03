iifl-logo-icon 1
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Quarterly Results

14.05
(0.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.46

2.22

2.39

2.12

2.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.46

2.22

2.39

2.12

2.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.38

0.28

0.39

0.69

Total Income

2.81

2.6

2.67

2.51

2.82

Total Expenditure

2.68

2.48

2.66

2.35

2.35

PBIDT

0.13

0.11

0.01

0.15

0.47

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.13

0.11

0.01

0.15

0.47

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

0.03

0.15

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.05

0.05

-0.17

0.14

0.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.05

0.05

-0.17

0.14

0.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.05

0.05

-0.17

0.14

0.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.01

-0.03

0.03

0.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

55.77

55.77

55.77

55.77

55.77

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.28

4.95

0.41

7.07

22.16

PBDTM(%)

5.28

4.95

0.41

7.07

22.16

PATM(%)

2.03

2.25

-7.11

6.6

21.69

