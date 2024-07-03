Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.46
2.22
2.39
2.12
2.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.46
2.22
2.39
2.12
2.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.38
0.28
0.39
0.69
Total Income
2.81
2.6
2.67
2.51
2.82
Total Expenditure
2.68
2.48
2.66
2.35
2.35
PBIDT
0.13
0.11
0.01
0.15
0.47
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.13
0.11
0.01
0.15
0.47
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
0.03
0.15
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.05
0.05
-0.17
0.14
0.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.05
0.05
-0.17
0.14
0.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.05
0.05
-0.17
0.14
0.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.01
-0.03
0.03
0.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
55.77
55.77
55.77
55.77
55.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.28
4.95
0.41
7.07
22.16
PBDTM(%)
5.28
4.95
0.41
7.07
22.16
PATM(%)
2.03
2.25
-7.11
6.6
21.69
