Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

LEE & NEE SOFTWARES (EXPORTS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.the unaudited results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 2.Appointment of the Independent Director Outcome of the board meeting held on 13.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) Revised outcome due to an inadvertently made typographical error. With respect to email dated 12.12.2024, the revised unaudted financial results already uploded on 14.11.2024 has been reuploaded with correct covering letter having board approval for revised outcome with corrected figures and after removing all the typo errors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

LEE & NEE SOFTWARES (EXPORTS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & Approve unaudited Quarterly results To consider any other Business matter.(if any) Outcome of the Board meeting held on 13.08.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

LEE & NEE SOFTWARES (EXPORTS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited financial results for the year ended 31st march2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Outcome of the board meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024