iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Board Meeting

13.08
(3.56%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:43:00 AM

Lee & Nee Soft. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
LEE & NEE SOFTWARES (EXPORTS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.the unaudited results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 2.Appointment of the Independent Director Outcome of the board meeting held on 13.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) Revised outcome due to an inadvertently made typographical error. With respect to email dated 12.12.2024, the revised unaudted financial results already uploded on 14.11.2024 has been reuploaded with correct covering letter having board approval for revised outcome with corrected figures and after removing all the typo errors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
LEE & NEE SOFTWARES (EXPORTS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & Approve unaudited Quarterly results To consider any other Business matter.(if any) Outcome of the Board meeting held on 13.08.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202413 May 2024
LEE & NEE SOFTWARES (EXPORTS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited financial results for the year ended 31st march2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Outcome of the board meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
LEE & NEE SOFTWARES (EXPORTS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & approve unaudited financial results. Outcome of Board Meeting for December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Lee & Nee Soft.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.