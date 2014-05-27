Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
14.44
14.44
14.44
14.44
Preference Capital
5
5
5
5
Reserves
149.22
122.7
72.28
40.98
Net Worth
168.66
142.14
91.72
60.42
Minority Interest
Debt
113.59
72.17
62.11
39.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.72
3.48
0.77
1.05
Total Liabilities
289.97
217.79
154.6
101.11
Fixed Assets
63.26
44.54
37.71
23.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.27
20.18
2.99
2.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.27
Networking Capital
198.51
106.69
81.52
63.83
Inventories
96.62
75.49
89.04
100.05
Inventory Days
76.66
59.15
89.23
Sundry Debtors
62
52.52
62.58
27.9
Debtor Days
49.19
41.15
62.71
Other Current Assets
107.4
131.33
22.81
20.52
Sundry Creditors
-49.97
-120.01
-64.28
-70.1
Creditor Days
39.64
94.04
64.42
Other Current Liabilities
-17.54
-32.64
-28.63
-14.54
Cash
26.93
46.38
32.38
10.28
Total Assets
289.97
217.79
154.6
101.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.