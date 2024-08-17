Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹217
Prev. Close₹218.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.61
Day's High₹218.45
Day's Low₹206.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹115.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)299.99
P/E32.16
EPS6.46
Divi. Yield1.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
14.44
14.44
14.44
14.44
Preference Capital
5
5
5
5
Reserves
149.22
122.7
72.28
40.98
Net Worth
168.66
142.14
91.72
60.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
460.01
465.78
364.18
yoy growth (%)
-1.23
27.89
Raw materials
-311.01
-288.23
-221.1
As % of sales
67.61
61.88
60.71
Employee costs
-10.73
-11.48
-12.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
46.61
80.4
54.99
Depreciation
-4.17
-2.9
-2.81
Tax paid
-13.37
-26.48
-19.23
Working capital
75.35
30.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.23
27.89
Op profit growth
-41.91
46.35
EBIT growth
-35.67
44.08
Net profit growth
-40.54
53.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
460.01
465.79
306.23
101.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
460.01
465.79
306.23
101.93
Other Operating Income
7.3
0
0
0
Other Income
2.32
2.71
0.44
0.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.2
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.4
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.2
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.6
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.55
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Rehanuma Khan
Chairman & Additional Director
M K Tandon
Additional Director
Dipak Ghose
Additional Director
Kapil Mohan
Whole-time Director
S Govindarajan
Additional Director
S Sankarasubramanian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged
Summary
Liberty Phosphate Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fertilizers, such as single super phosphate, nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium (NPK) mixture fertilizers, and MGSO4. The Companys other products include rock phosphate, mono ammonium phosphate, HDPE bags, muriate of potash (MOP), di-ammonium phosphate, gypsum and sulphuric/spent acid. Its plants are located in Baroda, Udaipur, Jagpur Kota and Raigad. The Companys subsidiary includes Liberty Pesticides & Fertilizers Limited. The company was incorporated in the year 1987.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 357,729 million tons of single super phosphate, nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium (NPK) mixed fertilizers and magnesium sulphate. During fiscal 2010, its Baroda, Udaipur, Kota and Pali units had an installed capacity of 100,000, 165,000, 132,000 and 66,000 million tons of single super phosphate, respectively.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.