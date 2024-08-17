Summary

Liberty Phosphate Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fertilizers, such as single super phosphate, nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium (NPK) mixture fertilizers, and MGSO4. The Companys other products include rock phosphate, mono ammonium phosphate, HDPE bags, muriate of potash (MOP), di-ammonium phosphate, gypsum and sulphuric/spent acid. Its plants are located in Baroda, Udaipur, Jagpur Kota and Raigad. The Companys subsidiary includes Liberty Pesticides & Fertilizers Limited. The company was incorporated in the year 1987.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 357,729 million tons of single super phosphate, nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium (NPK) mixed fertilizers and magnesium sulphate. During fiscal 2010, its Baroda, Udaipur, Kota and Pali units had an installed capacity of 100,000, 165,000, 132,000 and 66,000 million tons of single super phosphate, respectively.

