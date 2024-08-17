iifl-logo-icon 1
Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Share Price

207.75
(-4.85%)
May 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

217

Prev. Close

218.35

Turnover(Lac.)

14.61

Day's High

218.45

Day's Low

206.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

115.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

299.99

P/E

32.16

EPS

6.46

Divi. Yield

1.44

Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Liberty Phosphate Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Liberty Phosphate Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:42 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 79.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 79.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 20.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

14.44

14.44

14.44

14.44

Preference Capital

5

5

5

5

Reserves

149.22

122.7

72.28

40.98

Net Worth

168.66

142.14

91.72

60.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

460.01

465.78

364.18

yoy growth (%)

-1.23

27.89

Raw materials

-311.01

-288.23

-221.1

As % of sales

67.61

61.88

60.71

Employee costs

-10.73

-11.48

-12.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

46.61

80.4

54.99

Depreciation

-4.17

-2.9

-2.81

Tax paid

-13.37

-26.48

-19.23

Working capital

75.35

30.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.23

27.89

Op profit growth

-41.91

46.35

EBIT growth

-35.67

44.08

Net profit growth

-40.54

53.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

460.01

465.79

306.23

101.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

460.01

465.79

306.23

101.93

Other Operating Income

7.3

0

0

0

Other Income

2.32

2.71

0.44

0.87

Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.2

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.4

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.2

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.6

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.55

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Rehanuma Khan

Chairman & Additional Director

M K Tandon

Additional Director

Dipak Ghose

Additional Director

Kapil Mohan

Whole-time Director

S Govindarajan

Additional Director

S Sankarasubramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged

Summary

Liberty Phosphate Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fertilizers, such as single super phosphate, nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium (NPK) mixture fertilizers, and MGSO4. The Companys other products include rock phosphate, mono ammonium phosphate, HDPE bags, muriate of potash (MOP), di-ammonium phosphate, gypsum and sulphuric/spent acid. Its plants are located in Baroda, Udaipur, Jagpur Kota and Raigad. The Companys subsidiary includes Liberty Pesticides & Fertilizers Limited. The company was incorporated in the year 1987.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 357,729 million tons of single super phosphate, nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium (NPK) mixed fertilizers and magnesium sulphate. During fiscal 2010, its Baroda, Udaipur, Kota and Pali units had an installed capacity of 100,000, 165,000, 132,000 and 66,000 million tons of single super phosphate, respectively.
QUICKLINKS FOR Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

