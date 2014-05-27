Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.23
27.89
Op profit growth
-41.92
46.38
EBIT growth
-35.68
44.1
Net profit growth
-40.55
53.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.29
19.21
16.78
EBIT margin
12.48
19.16
17.01
Net profit margin
6.96
11.57
9.66
RoCE
22.63
47.95
RoNW
5.12
11.42
RoA
3.15
7.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.36
36.72
23.7
Dividend per share
3
1.8
1.2
Cash EPS
18.58
34
21.57
Book value per share
113.15
95.47
61.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.02
1.84
2.03
P/CEPS
11.52
1.99
2.23
P/B
1.95
0.73
0.82
EV/EBIDTA
6.4
1.32
1.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
17.25
6.49
7.61
Tax payout
-28.69
-32.94
-34.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
90.8
89.93
Inventory days
68.29
64.56
Creditor days
-75.98
-89.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.31
-10.04
-8.88
Net debt / equity
0.5
0.17
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
1.64
0.27
0.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.61
-61.88
-60.71
Employee costs
-2.33
-2.46
-3.4
Other costs
-18.76
-16.44
-19.1
