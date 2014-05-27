iifl-logo-icon 1
207.75
(-4.85%)
May 27, 2014

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.23

27.89

Op profit growth

-41.92

46.38

EBIT growth

-35.68

44.1

Net profit growth

-40.55

53.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.29

19.21

16.78

EBIT margin

12.48

19.16

17.01

Net profit margin

6.96

11.57

9.66

RoCE

22.63

47.95

RoNW

5.12

11.42

RoA

3.15

7.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

21.36

36.72

23.7

Dividend per share

3

1.8

1.2

Cash EPS

18.58

34

21.57

Book value per share

113.15

95.47

61.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.02

1.84

2.03

P/CEPS

11.52

1.99

2.23

P/B

1.95

0.73

0.82

EV/EBIDTA

6.4

1.32

1.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

17.25

6.49

7.61

Tax payout

-28.69

-32.94

-34.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

90.8

89.93

Inventory days

68.29

64.56

Creditor days

-75.98

-89.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.31

-10.04

-8.88

Net debt / equity

0.5

0.17

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

1.64

0.27

0.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.61

-61.88

-60.71

Employee costs

-2.33

-2.46

-3.4

Other costs

-18.76

-16.44

-19.1

