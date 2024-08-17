Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
460.01
465.79
306.23
101.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
460.01
465.79
306.23
101.93
Other Operating Income
7.3
0
0
0
Other Income
2.32
2.71
0.44
0.87
Total Income
469.64
468.5
306.69
102.8
Total Expenditure
409.23
376.3
268.42
92.75
PBIDT
60.4
92.19
38.25
10.06
Interest
10.81
8.88
5.4
5.32
PBDT
49.59
83.3
32.86
4.73
Depreciation
4.17
2.9
2.07
2.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.38
26.48
11.56
1.33
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.34
-0.3
Reported Profit After Tax
32.04
53.91
19.55
1.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
32.04
53.91
19.55
1.62
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.83
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
32.88
53.91
19.55
1.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.92
37.02
25.81
2.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
0
0
0
Equity
14.43
14.43
9.43
6.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
66,95,867
62,26,852
48,49,361
36,77,573
Public Shareholding (%)
46.38
43.13
51.38
55.11
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
7,00,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
8.52
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
4.84
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
77,42,334
75,11,349
45,88,840
29,95,727
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
91.48
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
53.61
52.02
48.61
44.88
PBIDTM(%)
13.13
19.79
12.49
9.86
PBDTM(%)
10.78
17.88
10.73
4.64
PATM(%)
6.96
11.57
6.38
1.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.