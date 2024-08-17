iifl-logo-icon 1
Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Annually Results

207.75
(-4.85%)
May 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

460.01

465.79

306.23

101.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

460.01

465.79

306.23

101.93

Other Operating Income

7.3

0

0

0

Other Income

2.32

2.71

0.44

0.87

Total Income

469.64

468.5

306.69

102.8

Total Expenditure

409.23

376.3

268.42

92.75

PBIDT

60.4

92.19

38.25

10.06

Interest

10.81

8.88

5.4

5.32

PBDT

49.59

83.3

32.86

4.73

Depreciation

4.17

2.9

2.07

2.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

13.38

26.48

11.56

1.33

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.34

-0.3

Reported Profit After Tax

32.04

53.91

19.55

1.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

32.04

53.91

19.55

1.62

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.83

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

32.88

53.91

19.55

1.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

21.92

37.02

25.81

2.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

30

0

0

0

Equity

14.43

14.43

9.43

6.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

66,95,867

62,26,852

48,49,361

36,77,573

Public Shareholding (%)

46.38

43.13

51.38

55.11

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

7,00,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

8.52

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

4.84

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

77,42,334

75,11,349

45,88,840

29,95,727

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

91.48

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

53.61

52.02

48.61

44.88

PBIDTM(%)

13.13

19.79

12.49

9.86

PBDTM(%)

10.78

17.88

10.73

4.64

PATM(%)

6.96

11.57

6.38

1.58

