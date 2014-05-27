Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
460.01
465.78
364.18
yoy growth (%)
-1.23
27.89
Raw materials
-311.01
-288.23
-221.1
As % of sales
67.61
61.88
60.71
Employee costs
-10.73
-11.48
-12.38
As % of sales
2.33
2.46
3.4
Other costs
-86.29
-76.58
-69.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.75
16.44
19.09
Operating profit
51.96
89.47
61.13
OPM
11.29
19.2
16.78
Depreciation
-4.17
-2.9
-2.81
Interest expense
-10.81
-8.88
-6.97
Other income
9.63
2.71
3.64
Profit before tax
46.61
80.4
54.99
Taxes
-13.37
-26.48
-19.23
Tax rate
-28.69
-32.94
-34.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
33.24
53.91
35.75
Exceptional items
-1.18
0
-0.57
Net profit
32.05
53.91
35.18
yoy growth (%)
-40.54
53.22
NPM
6.96
11.57
9.66
