Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

207.75
(-4.85%)
May 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

460.01

465.78

364.18

yoy growth (%)

-1.23

27.89

Raw materials

-311.01

-288.23

-221.1

As % of sales

67.61

61.88

60.71

Employee costs

-10.73

-11.48

-12.38

As % of sales

2.33

2.46

3.4

Other costs

-86.29

-76.58

-69.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.75

16.44

19.09

Operating profit

51.96

89.47

61.13

OPM

11.29

19.2

16.78

Depreciation

-4.17

-2.9

-2.81

Interest expense

-10.81

-8.88

-6.97

Other income

9.63

2.71

3.64

Profit before tax

46.61

80.4

54.99

Taxes

-13.37

-26.48

-19.23

Tax rate

-28.69

-32.94

-34.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

33.24

53.91

35.75

Exceptional items

-1.18

0

-0.57

Net profit

32.05

53.91

35.18

yoy growth (%)

-40.54

53.22

NPM

6.96

11.57

9.66

QUICKLINKS FOR Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged

Loading...

