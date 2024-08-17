Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
93.35
86.45
67.98
97.47
111.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
93.35
86.45
67.98
97.47
111.9
Other Operating Income
0.91
0.31
0.84
0.03
6.79
Other Income
0.14
0.39
0.59
0.48
0.68
Total Income
94.4
87.14
69.41
97.98
119.37
Total Expenditure
88.46
81.54
63.78
91.95
102.29
PBIDT
5.94
5.61
5.63
6.03
17.08
Interest
1.29
2.1
2.18
2.85
1.65
PBDT
4.65
3.5
3.45
3.18
15.43
Depreciation
1.43
1.41
1.39
1.19
1.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.05
0.68
0.67
-1.18
4.9
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.17
1.41
1.39
3.17
9.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.17
1.41
1.39
3.17
9.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-1.19
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.17
1.41
1.39
4.36
9.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.44
0.91
0.89
2.13
6.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.44
14.44
14.44
14.44
14.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
29,41,934
29,41,934
29,41,934
66,95,867
55,69,966
Public Shareholding (%)
20.38
20.38
20.38
46.38
38.58
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,14,96,267
1,14,96,267
1,14,96,267
77,42,334
88,68,235
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
79.62
79.62
79.62
53.61
61.42
PBIDTM(%)
6.36
6.48
8.28
6.18
15.26
PBDTM(%)
4.98
4.04
5.07
3.26
13.78
PATM(%)
2.32
1.63
2.04
3.25
8.48
