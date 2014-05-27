iifl-logo-icon 1
Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

207.75
(-4.85%)
May 27, 2014

Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged

Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

46.61

80.4

54.99

Depreciation

-4.17

-2.9

-2.81

Tax paid

-13.37

-26.48

-19.23

Working capital

75.35

30.16

Other operating items

Operating

104.41

81.17

Capital expenditure

22.11

12.07

Free cash flow

126.52

93.24

Equity raised

244.59

144.06

Investing

-18.91

17.19

Financing

47.84

15.44

Dividends paid

4.33

2.6

1.73

Net in cash

404.38

272.53

