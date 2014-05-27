Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Liberty Phosphate Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
LIBERTY PHOSPHATE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry Structure and Development:
India is basically an agricultural country and agriculture is the backbone
of Indian economy. As a result, Indian fertilizer industry has tremendous
scope in the country as it is one of the allied parts of agriculture
providing agri-input.
However, India has a tremendous task of feeding its fast increasing
population. In order to be self sufficient in food grains, heavy reliance
will have to be placed on fertilizers.
Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Fertilizer industry is the pioneering
fertilizer industry in the country. Since conventional agricultural
practices are still being pursued by the farmers who use most efficacious
quality seeds & fertilizers due to poverty, SSP fertilizer is cost
effective for them as it provides phosphorous and sulphur at lower cost.
Hence, small and marginal farmers prefer to use it because it is easily
affordable. Major portion of agricultural land in India is Sulphur
deficient, and it adversely affects the crop yield. N, P, K & S in proper
ratio increases fertility of soil. Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer
contains Sulphur and Calcium besides Phosphorus so it is an ideal manure to
eliminate sulphur deficiency of soil resulting into increase in yield of
pulses, groundnut etc. to a great extent.
Today, Indian Fertilizer Industry is developing in terms of technology.
Indian manufacturers are adopting advanced manufacturing processes to
prepare innovative new products for Indian agriculture. Indian farmers have
started making pace with the technological development. Uses of modern
techniques of sowing wherein mixture of seeds and granular fertilizer is
used at the time of sowing only. This has resulted into shifting of
fertilizer demand from powder to granular fertilizer. In view of this, your
company has enhanced production capacity of Granulated SSP from 247500
MT/annum to 330000 MT/annum during the year under review. The role of SSP
in improving soil health of the country is recognized and is proved by the
recent policy pronouncement of the Union Government. Finance Act, 2012 has
given stimulus to the fertilizer industry through reduction of basic
customs duty on some water soluble fertilizers and liquid fertilizers,
other than urea, from 7.5 percent to 5.0 percent and from 5.0 percent to
2.5 percent. Also the import of equipment for fertilizer projects are being
fully exempted from basic customs duty of 5.0 percent for 3 years. We
therefore expect SSP to have a good future in the years to come.
Performance:
Registering a turnover of Rs.48659.39 Lacs, the Company has earned a net
profit of Rs.5391.38 Lakhs after providing for Income Tax compared to the
corresponding figures in the previous year of Rs.36418.76 Lakhs and
Rs.3518.52 Lakhs respectively. Consequently the turnover and net profit
have gone up by 33.61% and 53.23% over the corresponding figures of
previous year.
Production:
During the year under review, your company achieved production of 483053 MT
of Single Super Phosphate, NPK Mixed Fertilizers and Magnesium Sulphate as
against production of 386016 MT in the previous year recording growth of
25.14%.
Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:
The Company has proper and adequate system of internal controls to protect
its all assets against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and all
transactions are authorized, recorded and reported in conformity with
generally accepted accounting principles. The Board of Directors has an
Audit Committee, whose Chairman is an Independent Director. The Committee
meets periodically to review internal controls.
Human Resources:
People play a vital role in an organizations portfolio and human capital
forms the critical part of its privileged assets. Company continued its
commitment to acquire, develop and enhance its human potential. Companys
strategy of empowering people at all levels to take decisions and
encouraging free flow of information and ideas, has helped in strengthening
its human capital.
Opportunities:
The Company has four manufacturing units situated at Udaipur (Rajasthan),
Nandesari (Gujrat), Kota (Rajasthan) and Pali (Maharashtra) which put it in
a good stead to speedily service demand. Your company is also going to
establish one more Unit at Raebarely in the State of Uttar Pradesh, where
Plant & Machinery is under erection, and commercial production is likely to
commence somewhere in the year 2012-13 to cater demand of North and East
India speedily. Proximity to raw material sources/markets coupled with a
dedicated multi-disciplinary work force has all along enabled the company
to respond to spurts in demand. The Companys brand of Agri Inputs DOUBLE
HORSE is well accepted in the market as premium quality product. The
company can embark upon aggressive product promotion and customer education
programmes which are required since the major target customer is the poor
Indian farmer. The company with its sales network has started encashing on
its link with the farmer to promote other Agri Inputs. The company is in
advanced stage of talks with other manufacturers to roll out newer products
so as to have a larger basket of offerings to its customers.
Threats:
Increase in margins will usher in new competition even business houses with
zero experience in fertilizer manufacturing entering the sector, which the
company is well poised to tackle since it has been in the market for long
and its brand established. Since the companys business is dependent upon
policy dispensations of the Government, any change therein may likely to
affect the proj ections and plans of the company.
Future Outlook:
For an industry dependent upon food grain production to meet the
requirement of ever growing population, the future outlook is positive.
Despite India being third largest producer of fertilizer in the world,
there is a scope of increasing production of fertilizer to cater the demand
of farmers.
Cautionary Statement:
Statement in this management discussion and analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projection, estimates and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and
regulations. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied as
many factors- like, availability of raw materials, changes in political and
economic environment in India, applicable Statutes, Labour Relations and
Interest Costs etc., may affect the companys operations.