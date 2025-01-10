Lykis Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.93
19.93
19.93
19.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.33
10.66
0.74
1.47
Net Worth
31.26
30.59
20.67
21.4
Minority Interest
Debt
88.23
130
109.9
45.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
119.49
160.59
130.57
66.76
Fixed Assets
4.53
5.08
4.17
3.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.77
1.77
1.77
0.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.9
0.96
2.99
2.6
Networking Capital
104.42
149.7
119.32
55.57
Inventories
9.85
15.58
13.53
12.55
Inventory Days
78.06
Sundry Debtors
92.16
112.75
65.75
23.9
Debtor Days
148.67
Other Current Assets
19.07
31.38
50.48
45.02
Sundry Creditors
-10.12
-6.15
-8.39
-8.34
Creditor Days
51.88
Other Current Liabilities
-6.54
-3.86
-2.05
-17.56
Cash
5.86
3.08
2.32
4.4
Total Assets
119.48
160.59
130.57
66.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.