|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
58.67
88.01
148.28
106.08
yoy growth (%)
-33.33
-40.64
39.78
1.35
Raw materials
-56.93
-74.13
-127.1
-89.33
As % of sales
97.03
84.22
85.72
84.21
Employee costs
-3.39
-5.12
-4.12
-3.49
As % of sales
5.79
5.82
2.78
3.29
Other costs
-5.48
-9.49
-14.63
-12.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.34
10.78
9.87
11.59
Operating profit
-7.14
-0.74
2.4
0.95
OPM
-12.17
-0.84
1.62
0.9
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.74
-0.47
-0.41
Interest expense
-2.06
-2.26
-4.89
-2.91
Other income
1.05
2.46
2.56
2.92
Profit before tax
-8.93
-1.28
-0.39
0.55
Taxes
2.37
0.14
-0.07
-0.12
Tax rate
-26.57
-11.51
19.4
-22.95
Minorities and other
-4.3
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.87
-1.13
-0.47
0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.87
-1.13
-0.47
0.42
yoy growth (%)
856.76
140.77
-211.24
-76.33
NPM
-18.52
-1.29
-0.31
0.39
