Lykis Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.88
(-1.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.67

88.01

148.28

106.08

yoy growth (%)

-33.33

-40.64

39.78

1.35

Raw materials

-56.93

-74.13

-127.1

-89.33

As % of sales

97.03

84.22

85.72

84.21

Employee costs

-3.39

-5.12

-4.12

-3.49

As % of sales

5.79

5.82

2.78

3.29

Other costs

-5.48

-9.49

-14.63

-12.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.34

10.78

9.87

11.59

Operating profit

-7.14

-0.74

2.4

0.95

OPM

-12.17

-0.84

1.62

0.9

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.74

-0.47

-0.41

Interest expense

-2.06

-2.26

-4.89

-2.91

Other income

1.05

2.46

2.56

2.92

Profit before tax

-8.93

-1.28

-0.39

0.55

Taxes

2.37

0.14

-0.07

-0.12

Tax rate

-26.57

-11.51

19.4

-22.95

Minorities and other

-4.3

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.87

-1.13

-0.47

0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.87

-1.13

-0.47

0.42

yoy growth (%)

856.76

140.77

-211.24

-76.33

NPM

-18.52

-1.29

-0.31

0.39

