Lykis Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
284.05
309.1
232.75
25.6
75.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
284.05
309.1
232.75
25.6
75.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.11
3.43
7.87
0.33
1.38
Total Income
286.16
312.54
240.62
25.93
77.35
Total Expenditure
274.56
297.04
235.74
32.55
75.79
PBIDT
11.6
15.5
4.88
-6.62
1.57
Interest
6.01
4.27
2.96
1.79
1.67
PBDT
5.58
11.22
1.91
-8.41
-0.1
Depreciation
1.06
1.31
0.75
0.58
0.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.12
0.02
0.21
0
0.07
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
4.65
9.89
0.95
-8.99
-0.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.65
9.89
0.95
-8.99
-0.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.65
9.89
0.95
-8.99
-0.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.4
5.11
0.71
-2.93
-0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.38
19.38
19.93
19.93
19.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.08
5.01
2.09
-25.85
2.06
PBDTM(%)
1.96
3.62
0.82
-32.85
-0.13
PATM(%)
1.63
3.19
0.4
-35.11
-0.93
