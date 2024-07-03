iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lykis Ltd Nine Monthly Results

48.99
(2.32%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

284.05

309.1

232.75

25.6

75.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

284.05

309.1

232.75

25.6

75.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.11

3.43

7.87

0.33

1.38

Total Income

286.16

312.54

240.62

25.93

77.35

Total Expenditure

274.56

297.04

235.74

32.55

75.79

PBIDT

11.6

15.5

4.88

-6.62

1.57

Interest

6.01

4.27

2.96

1.79

1.67

PBDT

5.58

11.22

1.91

-8.41

-0.1

Depreciation

1.06

1.31

0.75

0.58

0.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.12

0.02

0.21

0

0.07

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

4.65

9.89

0.95

-8.99

-0.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.65

9.89

0.95

-8.99

-0.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.65

9.89

0.95

-8.99

-0.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.4

5.11

0.71

-2.93

-0.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.38

19.38

19.93

19.93

19.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.08

5.01

2.09

-25.85

2.06

PBDTM(%)

1.96

3.62

0.82

-32.85

-0.13

PATM(%)

1.63

3.19

0.4

-35.11

-0.93

Lykis: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lykis Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.