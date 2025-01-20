iifl-logo-icon 1
Lykis Ltd Key Ratios

48.85
(-0.02%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:30:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.18

-40.54

38.24

0.28

Op profit growth

170.93

18.59

-64.23

-227.55

EBIT growth

-681.76

-57.16

-416.95

-112.86

Net profit growth

252.69

-46.89

4.35

-1,113.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-5.24

-1.38

-0.69

-2.69

EBIT margin

-4.73

0.58

0.81

-0.35

Net profit margin

-10.61

-2.16

-2.41

-3.2

RoCE

-4.71

0.52

1.01

-0.4

RoNW

-13.02

-2.9

-4.55

-3.39

RoA

-2.64

-0.48

-0.75

-0.9

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.37

-0.96

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.66

-1.32

-2.03

-1.93

Book value per share

4.69

8.1

8.35

11.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.8

-15.62

0

0

P/CEPS

-7.18

-11.28

-21.05

-25.13

P/B

5.59

1.84

5.14

4.26

EV/EBIDTA

-44.14

51.05

91.42

4,053.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-52.42

8.7

-3.47

3.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

83.41

81.18

75.48

90.57

Inventory days

38.75

18.67

15.91

16.43

Creditor days

-36.49

-22.32

-14.02

-12.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.45

-0.22

-0.24

0.12

Net debt / equity

4.87

2.18

4.24

3.02

Net debt / op. profit

-14.14

-28.8

-68.39

-23.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.95

-84.85

-85.81

-84.75

Employee costs

-5.56

-5.88

-3.43

-5.31

Other costs

-9.71

-10.64

-11.44

-12.62

