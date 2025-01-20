Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.18
-40.54
38.24
0.28
Op profit growth
170.93
18.59
-64.23
-227.55
EBIT growth
-681.76
-57.16
-416.95
-112.86
Net profit growth
252.69
-46.89
4.35
-1,113.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-5.24
-1.38
-0.69
-2.69
EBIT margin
-4.73
0.58
0.81
-0.35
Net profit margin
-10.61
-2.16
-2.41
-3.2
RoCE
-4.71
0.52
1.01
-0.4
RoNW
-13.02
-2.9
-4.55
-3.39
RoA
-2.64
-0.48
-0.75
-0.9
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.37
-0.96
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.66
-1.32
-2.03
-1.93
Book value per share
4.69
8.1
8.35
11.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.8
-15.62
0
0
P/CEPS
-7.18
-11.28
-21.05
-25.13
P/B
5.59
1.84
5.14
4.26
EV/EBIDTA
-44.14
51.05
91.42
4,053.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-52.42
8.7
-3.47
3.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.41
81.18
75.48
90.57
Inventory days
38.75
18.67
15.91
16.43
Creditor days
-36.49
-22.32
-14.02
-12.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.45
-0.22
-0.24
0.12
Net debt / equity
4.87
2.18
4.24
3.02
Net debt / op. profit
-14.14
-28.8
-68.39
-23.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.95
-84.85
-85.81
-84.75
Employee costs
-5.56
-5.88
-3.43
-5.31
Other costs
-9.71
-10.64
-11.44
-12.62
