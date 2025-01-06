iifl-logo-icon 1
Lykis Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.55
(-5.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.93

-1.28

-0.39

0.55

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.74

-0.47

-0.41

Tax paid

2.37

0.14

-0.07

-0.12

Working capital

-13.33

-61.34

21.11

44.04

Other operating items

Operating

-20.67

-63.22

20.16

44.04

Capital expenditure

-15.56

2.61

0.98

-0.07

Free cash flow

-36.23

-60.61

21.14

43.97

Equity raised

24.51

27.78

29.86

28.77

Investing

0.22

-4.38

2.49

-9.8

Financing

93.59

152.63

26.97

136.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

82.08

115.42

80.46

199.92

