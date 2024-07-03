iifl-logo-icon 1
Lykis Ltd Share Price

48.55
(-5.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open52.64
  • Day's High52.64
  • 52 Wk High82.62
  • Prev. Close51.47
  • Day's Low48
  • 52 Wk Low 39.5
  • Turnover (lac)11.13
  • P/E125.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.53
  • EPS0.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)94.07
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lykis Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

52.64

Prev. Close

51.47

Turnover(Lac.)

11.13

Day's High

52.64

Day's Low

48

52 Week's High

82.62

52 Week's Low

39.5

Book Value

16.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

94.07

P/E

125.54

EPS

0.41

Divi. Yield

0

Lykis Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

Lykis Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Lykis Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.17%

Non-Promoter- 32.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lykis Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.93

19.93

19.93

19.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.33

10.66

0.74

1.47

Net Worth

31.26

30.59

20.67

21.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.67

88.01

148.28

106.08

yoy growth (%)

-33.33

-40.64

39.78

1.35

Raw materials

-56.93

-74.13

-127.1

-89.33

As % of sales

97.03

84.22

85.72

84.21

Employee costs

-3.39

-5.12

-4.12

-3.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.93

-1.28

-0.39

0.55

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.74

-0.47

-0.41

Tax paid

2.37

0.14

-0.07

-0.12

Working capital

-13.33

-61.34

21.11

44.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.33

-40.64

39.78

1.35

Op profit growth

864.62

-130.77

151.91

-73.95

EBIT growth

-799.49

-78.14

29.77

-21.55

Net profit growth

856.76

140.77

-211.24

-76.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

404.34

453.75

328.88

63.25

84.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

404.34

453.75

328.88

63.25

84.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.4

2.87

6.19

1.1

2.45

Lykis Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lykis Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajendra Singh Singhvi

Independent Director

Rajesh Vasudevan Nambiar

Independent Director

Kairav Trivdi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shafeen Charania

Managing Director

Nadir Umedali Dhrolia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Darshana Sawant

Independent Director

Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lykis Ltd

Summary

Lykis Limited (Formerly known Greenline Tea & Exports Ltd) was incorporated on October 15, 1984. The Company is engaged in business of export of FMCG, Cosmetics and other products. Prior to this, it was into the business of cultivation and marketing of tea.In 1995-96 the company undertook various expansion and diversification projects by way of increasing the plantation areas and setting up a packaging unit. During 1999-2000, the demand for tea suffered a great setback resulting in less realisation coupled with the uncontrolled cost inflation, but inspite of all such deterrant adverse forces the company managed a marginal profit.The Company changed its name from Greenline Tea & Exports Limited to Lykis Limited effective from May 17, 2012. Thereafter, the Company acquired shares of Lykis Pharma Limited and Jin-X Marketing Pvt Ltd. It promoted Jin-X Marketing Pvt Ltd by subscribing to 4800 shares of the Company on April 27, 2012. It further purchased 200 shares amounting to a total holding of 50% in the Company and Jin-X Marketing Pvt Ltd became a subsidiary of the Company from August 1, 2012. Similarly, it purchased 75000 shares of Lykis Pharma Pvt Ltd amounting to 75% holding in the Company and thus, Lykis Pharma Pvt Ltd also became a subsidiary of the Company from August 1, 2012.In 2013, the Company diversified and expanded the business by venturing into FMCGs business including Food, Pharma and Cosmetics alongwith Tea resulting a huge increase in turnover. In 2017-18, it s
Company FAQs

What is the Lykis Ltd share price today?

The Lykis Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lykis Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lykis Ltd is ₹94.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lykis Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lykis Ltd is 125.54 and 3.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lykis Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lykis Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lykis Ltd is ₹39.5 and ₹82.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lykis Ltd?

Lykis Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.80%, 3 Years at 8.32%, 1 Year at -11.64%, 6 Month at -7.94%, 3 Month at 9.12% and 1 Month at 6.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lykis Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lykis Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.83 %

