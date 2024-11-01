|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|1 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Lykis Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un- Audited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01-11-2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Lykis Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 30, 2024. Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Lykis Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Lykis Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration & approval of Un-audited Financial Result Un- Audited Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
