Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.96
26.96
38.97
25.62
Preference Capital
8.52
7.56
37.9
51.25
Reserves
158.99
138.38
59.4
51.99
Net Worth
194.47
172.9
136.27
128.86
Minority Interest
Debt
120.98
174.85
195.25
248.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.57
4.48
3.54
11.48
Total Liabilities
319.02
352.23
335.06
389.04
Fixed Assets
91.85
100.8
81.25
157.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.38
41.99
48.29
44.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.94
4.41
5.85
13.67
Networking Capital
150.41
169.84
155.07
132.04
Inventories
95.43
78.47
102.88
67.49
Inventory Days
91.36
Sundry Debtors
96.74
148.97
94.77
93.19
Debtor Days
126.15
Other Current Assets
90.14
64.59
94.21
89.31
Sundry Creditors
-113.95
-94.32
-94.2
-44.71
Creditor Days
60.52
Other Current Liabilities
-17.95
-27.87
-42.59
-73.24
Cash
40.43
35.18
44.61
40.99
Total Assets
319.01
352.22
335.07
389.04
