|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
269.63
200.33
299.11
306.89
yoy growth (%)
34.58
-33.02
-2.53
-8.38
Raw materials
-88.99
-89.95
-146.91
-143.97
As % of sales
33
44.9
49.11
46.91
Employee costs
-16.91
-18.14
-21.17
-22.01
As % of sales
6.27
9.05
7.07
7.17
Other costs
-130.05
-47.75
-69.47
-84.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.23
23.83
23.22
27.41
Operating profit
33.65
44.47
61.54
56.76
OPM
12.48
22.19
20.57
18.49
Depreciation
-20.32
-23.16
-25.75
-26.79
Interest expense
-31.89
-33.79
-34.91
-35.53
Other income
3.33
28.65
3.17
12.04
Profit before tax
-15.22
16.16
4.04
6.47
Taxes
3.18
-11.56
-0.77
0.52
Tax rate
-20.94
-71.56
-19.24
8.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.03
4.59
3.26
6.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-12.03
4.59
3.26
6.99
yoy growth (%)
-361.82
40.63
-53.27
-9.65
NPM
-4.46
2.29
1.09
2.27
