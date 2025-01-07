iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.7
(0.71%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

269.63

200.33

299.11

306.89

yoy growth (%)

34.58

-33.02

-2.53

-8.38

Raw materials

-88.99

-89.95

-146.91

-143.97

As % of sales

33

44.9

49.11

46.91

Employee costs

-16.91

-18.14

-21.17

-22.01

As % of sales

6.27

9.05

7.07

7.17

Other costs

-130.05

-47.75

-69.47

-84.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.23

23.83

23.22

27.41

Operating profit

33.65

44.47

61.54

56.76

OPM

12.48

22.19

20.57

18.49

Depreciation

-20.32

-23.16

-25.75

-26.79

Interest expense

-31.89

-33.79

-34.91

-35.53

Other income

3.33

28.65

3.17

12.04

Profit before tax

-15.22

16.16

4.04

6.47

Taxes

3.18

-11.56

-0.77

0.52

Tax rate

-20.94

-71.56

-19.24

8.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.03

4.59

3.26

6.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-12.03

4.59

3.26

6.99

yoy growth (%)

-361.82

40.63

-53.27

-9.65

NPM

-4.46

2.29

1.09

2.27

