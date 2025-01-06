Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-15.22
16.16
4.04
6.47
Depreciation
-20.32
-23.16
-25.75
-26.79
Tax paid
3.18
-11.56
-0.77
0.52
Working capital
-0.19
20.97
75.04
10.31
Other operating items
Operating
-32.55
2.39
52.54
-9.49
Capital expenditure
8.31
-17.29
41.91
35.39
Free cash flow
-24.23
-14.89
94.45
25.89
Equity raised
166.48
157.29
150.76
143.24
Investing
4.95
-4.02
-37.92
9.58
Financing
144.07
100.63
84.13
22.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
291.26
239.01
291.43
201.05
