Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.59
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Madhav Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-15.22

16.16

4.04

6.47

Depreciation

-20.32

-23.16

-25.75

-26.79

Tax paid

3.18

-11.56

-0.77

0.52

Working capital

-0.19

20.97

75.04

10.31

Other operating items

Operating

-32.55

2.39

52.54

-9.49

Capital expenditure

8.31

-17.29

41.91

35.39

Free cash flow

-24.23

-14.89

94.45

25.89

Equity raised

166.48

157.29

150.76

143.24

Investing

4.95

-4.02

-37.92

9.58

Financing

144.07

100.63

84.13

22.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

291.26

239.01

291.43

201.05

