Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Key Ratios

13.92
(-1.21%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:36:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.57

-47.25

-3.32

49.14

Op profit growth

-22.42

-57.34

-11.72

48.62

EBIT growth

-65.4

-26.12

-1.7

26.68

Net profit growth

-436.94

-52.25

-27.23

9.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.74

22.11

27.34

29.94

EBIT margin

6.29

24.48

17.48

17.19

Net profit margin

-4.57

1.82

2.02

2.68

RoCE

4.18

9.46

11.27

13

RoNW

-2.31

0.69

1.55

2.38

RoA

-0.76

0.17

0.32

0.5

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.47

6.45

12.69

17.08

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.3

-31.45

-68.94

-68.55

Book value per share

5.06

221.23

196.21

194.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.74

0.76

P/CEPS

-3.85

-0.15

P/B

1.64

0.03

EV/EBIDTA

8.86

5.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-20.19

-73.62

0.62

-22.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

111.53

135.78

59.92

49.35

Inventory days

100.74

148.27

66.8

31.46

Creditor days

-74.98

-167.08

-120.66

-93.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.53

-1.45

-1.13

-1.26

Net debt / equity

1.61

1.82

3.18

3.04

Net debt / op. profit

6

5.75

3.79

3.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.98

-44.19

-38.59

-28.6

Employee costs

-6.35

-9.27

-6.57

-5.27

Other costs

-47.9

-24.41

-27.47

-36.17

