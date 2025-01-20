Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.57
-47.25
-3.32
49.14
Op profit growth
-22.42
-57.34
-11.72
48.62
EBIT growth
-65.4
-26.12
-1.7
26.68
Net profit growth
-436.94
-52.25
-27.23
9.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.74
22.11
27.34
29.94
EBIT margin
6.29
24.48
17.48
17.19
Net profit margin
-4.57
1.82
2.02
2.68
RoCE
4.18
9.46
11.27
13
RoNW
-2.31
0.69
1.55
2.38
RoA
-0.76
0.17
0.32
0.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.47
6.45
12.69
17.08
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.3
-31.45
-68.94
-68.55
Book value per share
5.06
221.23
196.21
194.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.74
0.76
P/CEPS
-3.85
-0.15
P/B
1.64
0.03
EV/EBIDTA
8.86
5.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.19
-73.62
0.62
-22.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
111.53
135.78
59.92
49.35
Inventory days
100.74
148.27
66.8
31.46
Creditor days
-74.98
-167.08
-120.66
-93.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.53
-1.45
-1.13
-1.26
Net debt / equity
1.61
1.82
3.18
3.04
Net debt / op. profit
6
5.75
3.79
3.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.98
-44.19
-38.59
-28.6
Employee costs
-6.35
-9.27
-6.57
-5.27
Other costs
-47.9
-24.41
-27.47
-36.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.