Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Share Price

15.65
(-4.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:07:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.59
  • Day's High16.59
  • 52 Wk High23.9
  • Prev. Close16.41
  • Day's Low15.59
  • 52 Wk Low 8.75
  • Turnover (lac)93.21
  • P/E23.78
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.33
  • EPS0.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)421.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

16.59

Prev. Close

16.41

Turnover(Lac.)

93.21

Day's High

16.59

Day's Low

15.59

52 Week's High

23.9

52 Week's Low

8.75

Book Value

7.33

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

421.9

P/E

23.78

EPS

0.69

Divi. Yield

0

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.81%

Non-Promoter- 31.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.96

26.96

38.97

25.62

Preference Capital

8.52

7.56

37.9

51.25

Reserves

158.99

138.38

59.4

51.99

Net Worth

194.47

172.9

136.27

128.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

269.63

200.33

299.11

306.89

yoy growth (%)

34.58

-33.02

-2.53

-8.38

Raw materials

-88.99

-89.95

-146.91

-143.97

As % of sales

33

44.9

49.11

46.91

Employee costs

-16.91

-18.14

-21.17

-22.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-15.22

16.16

4.04

6.47

Depreciation

-20.32

-23.16

-25.75

-26.79

Tax paid

3.18

-11.56

-0.77

0.52

Working capital

-0.19

20.97

75.04

10.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.58

-33.02

-2.53

-8.38

Op profit growth

-24.32

-27.73

8.41

-23.16

EBIT growth

-66.64

28.24

-7.26

-2.82

Net profit growth

-361.82

40.63

-53.27

-9.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

460.38

512.7

460.07

273.91

203.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

460.38

512.7

460.07

273.91

203.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.13

28.85

2.56

3.34

28.68

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Madhav Infra Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mayur Parikh

Independent Director

Pooja Shah

Chairman (Non-Executive)

ASHOK MADHAVDAS KHURANA

Managing Director

Amit Khurana

Independent Director

Jaini Jain

Independent Director

Heena Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharmesh Chauhan

Independent Director

Shanker R Bhagat

Independent Director

Hiral Vinodbhai Patel

Independent Director

Kamal Ashwinbhai Lalani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhav Infra Projects Ltd

Summary

Madhav Infra Projects Limited was incorporated on October 7, 1992. The Company operates in the fields of Highways, Urban Infrastructure, Real Estate and Energy. It is also engaged in power generation business i.e. Solar & Hydro. During the year 2021, the Company implemented various projects through various clients as under: 1) EPC work of Rehabiliation and Upgradation of Road for Civil Package no. 14 via Aaron via Vidoriya, Raghogarh & Ashok Nagar to Aaron Road (up to Sindh Road) 2) EPC work of Rehabiliation and Upgradation of Road for Civil Package no. P2A i.e. Gunj-Rajnagar Road, LaundiMahoba Road, Nawgong-Shrinagar Road, Baxawa - Dalpatpuroad3) Improvement of Chandur Railway Telegaon Road SH-297 (Section Chandur Railway to Telegaon), 32/200 to KM 49/155, Tal. Chandur Railway, Dist. Amravati.4) Improvement of Riddhapur Tilwsa Road SH - 300 (Section Riddhapur to Tiwsa) KM 0/000 to KM 40/800, Taluka Morshil & Tiwsa, Dist. Amravati. 5) Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing, Commissioning and O&M of 100 MW of Solar Power Generating System ranging from 1 MW to 2 MW at varwus substations/locations in Maharashtra, India. 6) EPC work for Development of Badi- Baktara - Shahganj Road on OMT basis in the state of Madhya Pradesh through SPV viz., Badi Baktara Toll Pvt. Ltd. 7) EPC work for maintenance of High level Bridge over Bina River & Dhasan River with approach Roads on NH-86 at Bhopal- Sanchi- Sagar Road in the State of Madhya Pradesh. 8) Civil Contract o
Company FAQs

What is the Madhav Infra Projects Ltd share price today?

The Madhav Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd is ₹421.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd is 23.78 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhav Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd is ₹8.75 and ₹23.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd?

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.33%, 3 Years at 42.01%, 1 Year at 34.29%, 6 Month at 55.55%, 3 Month at 0.31% and 1 Month at 12.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.19 %

