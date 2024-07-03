Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹16.59
Prev. Close₹16.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹93.21
Day's High₹16.59
Day's Low₹15.59
52 Week's High₹23.9
52 Week's Low₹8.75
Book Value₹7.33
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)421.9
P/E23.78
EPS0.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.96
26.96
38.97
25.62
Preference Capital
8.52
7.56
37.9
51.25
Reserves
158.99
138.38
59.4
51.99
Net Worth
194.47
172.9
136.27
128.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
269.63
200.33
299.11
306.89
yoy growth (%)
34.58
-33.02
-2.53
-8.38
Raw materials
-88.99
-89.95
-146.91
-143.97
As % of sales
33
44.9
49.11
46.91
Employee costs
-16.91
-18.14
-21.17
-22.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-15.22
16.16
4.04
6.47
Depreciation
-20.32
-23.16
-25.75
-26.79
Tax paid
3.18
-11.56
-0.77
0.52
Working capital
-0.19
20.97
75.04
10.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.58
-33.02
-2.53
-8.38
Op profit growth
-24.32
-27.73
8.41
-23.16
EBIT growth
-66.64
28.24
-7.26
-2.82
Net profit growth
-361.82
40.63
-53.27
-9.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
460.38
512.7
460.07
273.91
203.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
460.38
512.7
460.07
273.91
203.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.13
28.85
2.56
3.34
28.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mayur Parikh
Independent Director
Pooja Shah
Chairman (Non-Executive)
ASHOK MADHAVDAS KHURANA
Managing Director
Amit Khurana
Independent Director
Jaini Jain
Independent Director
Heena Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharmesh Chauhan
Independent Director
Shanker R Bhagat
Independent Director
Hiral Vinodbhai Patel
Independent Director
Kamal Ashwinbhai Lalani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Madhav Infra Projects Ltd
Summary
Madhav Infra Projects Limited was incorporated on October 7, 1992. The Company operates in the fields of Highways, Urban Infrastructure, Real Estate and Energy. It is also engaged in power generation business i.e. Solar & Hydro. During the year 2021, the Company implemented various projects through various clients as under: 1) EPC work of Rehabiliation and Upgradation of Road for Civil Package no. 14 via Aaron via Vidoriya, Raghogarh & Ashok Nagar to Aaron Road (up to Sindh Road) 2) EPC work of Rehabiliation and Upgradation of Road for Civil Package no. P2A i.e. Gunj-Rajnagar Road, LaundiMahoba Road, Nawgong-Shrinagar Road, Baxawa - Dalpatpuroad3) Improvement of Chandur Railway Telegaon Road SH-297 (Section Chandur Railway to Telegaon), 32/200 to KM 49/155, Tal. Chandur Railway, Dist. Amravati.4) Improvement of Riddhapur Tilwsa Road SH - 300 (Section Riddhapur to Tiwsa) KM 0/000 to KM 40/800, Taluka Morshil & Tiwsa, Dist. Amravati. 5) Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing, Commissioning and O&M of 100 MW of Solar Power Generating System ranging from 1 MW to 2 MW at varwus substations/locations in Maharashtra, India. 6) EPC work for Development of Badi- Baktara - Shahganj Road on OMT basis in the state of Madhya Pradesh through SPV viz., Badi Baktara Toll Pvt. Ltd. 7) EPC work for maintenance of High level Bridge over Bina River & Dhasan River with approach Roads on NH-86 at Bhopal- Sanchi- Sagar Road in the State of Madhya Pradesh. 8) Civil Contract o
Read More
The Madhav Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd is ₹421.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd is 23.78 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhav Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd is ₹8.75 and ₹23.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Madhav Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.33%, 3 Years at 42.01%, 1 Year at 34.29%, 6 Month at 55.55%, 3 Month at 0.31% and 1 Month at 12.78%.
