Summary

Madhav Infra Projects Limited was incorporated on October 7, 1992. The Company operates in the fields of Highways, Urban Infrastructure, Real Estate and Energy. It is also engaged in power generation business i.e. Solar & Hydro. During the year 2021, the Company implemented various projects through various clients as under: 1) EPC work of Rehabiliation and Upgradation of Road for Civil Package no. 14 via Aaron via Vidoriya, Raghogarh & Ashok Nagar to Aaron Road (up to Sindh Road) 2) EPC work of Rehabiliation and Upgradation of Road for Civil Package no. P2A i.e. Gunj-Rajnagar Road, LaundiMahoba Road, Nawgong-Shrinagar Road, Baxawa - Dalpatpuroad3) Improvement of Chandur Railway Telegaon Road SH-297 (Section Chandur Railway to Telegaon), 32/200 to KM 49/155, Tal. Chandur Railway, Dist. Amravati.4) Improvement of Riddhapur Tilwsa Road SH - 300 (Section Riddhapur to Tiwsa) KM 0/000 to KM 40/800, Taluka Morshil & Tiwsa, Dist. Amravati. 5) Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing, Commissioning and O&M of 100 MW of Solar Power Generating System ranging from 1 MW to 2 MW at varwus substations/locations in Maharashtra, India. 6) EPC work for Development of Badi- Baktara - Shahganj Road on OMT basis in the state of Madhya Pradesh through SPV viz., Badi Baktara Toll Pvt. Ltd. 7) EPC work for maintenance of High level Bridge over Bina River & Dhasan River with approach Roads on NH-86 at Bhopal- Sanchi- Sagar Road in the State of Madhya Pradesh. 8) Civil Contract o

