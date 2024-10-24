Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

This is to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday, December 27, 2024, has appointed Ms. Khushbu Prakash Prajapati as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company in place of Ms. Kinjal Khandelwal who resigned from the company as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer due to personal reasons.

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Madhav Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve & take on record the Standalone and consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations along with the Limited Review Report; 2. To consider Audited Financial Statements from April 01 2024 to September 30 2024 3. Any other business as Board deem fit to discuss. We hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held today, i.e. on October 24, 2024, at the registered office of the Company situated at Madhav House, Plot No- 04, Nr. Panchratna Tower, Beside Amul Apartment, Subhanpura, Vadodara - 390 023, which was commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at P.M. have; (i) Considered, approved and taken on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Result for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (ii) Other approvals related to and required in the normal course of business had taken on record by the board. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Cancellation of Resolution passed in Board Meeting held on Dated 29.08.2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Madhav Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve variation of terms of Non-cumulative Non-Convertible redeemable preference shares to Compulsory Convertible redeemable preference shares. 2. To Approve Notice of Annual General Meeting 3. Any other business as Board deem fit to discuss. outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) Cancellation of Resolution passed in Board Meeting held on Dated 29.08.2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Madhav Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Standalone and consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations along with the Limited Review Report. And any other business as Board deem fit to discuss. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us Outcome of board Meeting held today i.e. on 06.08.2024 is attached Considered, approved and taken on record ; Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on June 30, 2024 along with Limited review report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Intimation for Appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent director under Regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

Madhav Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations along with the Auditors Report 2. Any other business as Board deems fit to discuss. Further in continuation to our disclosure on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the Trading Window has already been closed with effect from 1st April 2024 for all the Designated Persons and Insider of the Company and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours from the date of declaration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us Out come of Board Meeting Audited financial results for the year ended on March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of auditors for the year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024