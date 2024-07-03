Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
86.77
67.89
150.77
87.78
97.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.77
67.89
150.77
87.78
97.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.01
0.91
1.68
0.79
3
Total Income
88.79
68.79
152.45
88.58
100.57
Total Expenditure
74.09
51.36
141.58
71.57
83.44
PBIDT
14.7
17.43
10.86
17
17.13
Interest
6.45
5.99
5.2
6
6.28
PBDT
8.25
11.45
5.66
11.01
10.85
Depreciation
3.33
3.31
4.3
3.98
3.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.91
1.45
-0.83
1.52
0.8
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.52
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.01
6.69
2.71
5.51
6.27
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
-0.04
0.13
1.03
0.82
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.17
6.84
2.63
3.59
7.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.17
6.84
2.63
3.59
7.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.15
0.25
0.1
0.25
0.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.96
26.96
26.96
26.96
26.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.94
25.67
7.2
19.36
17.55
PBDTM(%)
9.5
16.86
3.75
12.54
11.12
PATM(%)
4.62
9.85
1.79
6.27
6.42
