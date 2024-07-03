iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

15.67
(0.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

86.77

67.89

150.77

87.78

97.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.77

67.89

150.77

87.78

97.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.01

0.91

1.68

0.79

3

Total Income

88.79

68.79

152.45

88.58

100.57

Total Expenditure

74.09

51.36

141.58

71.57

83.44

PBIDT

14.7

17.43

10.86

17

17.13

Interest

6.45

5.99

5.2

6

6.28

PBDT

8.25

11.45

5.66

11.01

10.85

Depreciation

3.33

3.31

4.3

3.98

3.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.91

1.45

-0.83

1.52

0.8

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.52

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.01

6.69

2.71

5.51

6.27

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

-0.04

0.13

1.03

0.82

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.17

6.84

2.63

3.59

7.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.17

6.84

2.63

3.59

7.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.15

0.25

0.1

0.25

0.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.96

26.96

26.96

26.96

26.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.94

25.67

7.2

19.36

17.55

PBDTM(%)

9.5

16.86

3.75

12.54

11.12

PATM(%)

4.62

9.85

1.79

6.27

6.42

Madhav Infra: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhav Infra Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.