Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Management Discussions

1. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Report contains statements that constitute ‘forward looking statements including, without restraint, statements relating to the expectations, projections and implementation of strategic initiatives and other statements relating to the future business growth/ developments and economic performance. This statements based on certain expectations, believes, projections and future expectations concerning, the development of strategic growth, market risks, uncertainties and other factors depends on the managements thoughts. It could be differ from actual performance and results, to differ significantly from Managements thoughts / expectations.

2. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The Indian economy is the bright spot in the global landscape, becoming one of the fastest-growing big emerging market economies in the world. The Indian infrastructure Research report provides a realistic estimate of investment opportunity in infrastructure amid the stiff challenges facing the sector. Infrastructure is the second largest economic activity in India after agriculture, and has been growing rapidly. The production of industrial machinery has also been on the rise - and the increasing flow of goods has spurred increases in rail, road and port traffic, necessitating further infrastructure improvements.

The governments policy to increase Private sector has emerged as a key player in the development of road infrastructure in India. Increased industrial activities, along with increasing number of two and four wheelers have supported the growth in road transport infrastructure projects. The Governments policy to increase private sector participation has proved to be a boon for the infrastructure industry with many private players entering the business through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The Government permitting 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the road sector, several foreign companies have formed partnerships with Indian players to capitalise on the sectors growth. FDI in construction development (townships, housing, built- up infrastructure, and construction development projects) and construction (infrastructure) activity sectors stood at US$ 26.23 billion and US$ 28.95 billion, respectively, between April 2000-September 2022. The governments focus on building infrastructure of the future has been evident given the slew of initiatives launched recently. The US$ 1.3 trillion national master plan for infrastructure, Gati Shakti, has been a forerunner to bring about systemic and effective reforms in the sector, and has already shown a significant headway.

(a) Road Infrastructure

Road Infrastructure is vital to Indias economy. Roads are a major mode of Transportation in India today. India has the second largest road network in the world at 5.89 million km. This net-traffic Road movement has gradually increased over the years with the improvement in connectivity between cities, towns and villages in the country.

India currently has the fifth-largest metro network in the world and will soon overtake advanced economies such as Japan and South Korea to become the third-largest network. Metro rail network reached 810 kms and is operational in 20 cities as of September 2022. At almost 20 kms, Mumbai monorail is the third largest route in the world after China with 98 kms and Japan with 28 kms.

The private sector has emerged as a key player in the development of road infrastructure in India. Increased industrial activities, along with increasing number of two and four wheelers have supported the growth in the road transport infrastructure projects. The governments policy to increase private sector participation has proved to be a boon for the infrastructure industry with a large number of private players entering the business network transports more than 64.5 per cent of all goods in the country and 90 per cent of Indias total passenger through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

India plans to spend US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure through ‘National Infrastructure Pipeline in the next five years. In FY21, infrastructure activities accounted for 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion. India will need to construct 43,000 houses every day until 2022 to achieve the vision of Housing for All by 2022. As of August 22, 2022, 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned, 103.01 lakh houses have been grounded, and 62.21 lakh houses have been completed, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna scheme (PMAY-Urban).

India, it is estimated, needs to invest $840 billion over the next 15 years into urban infrastructure to meet the needs of its fast-growing population. This investment will only be rational as well as sustainable, if we additionally focus on long-term maintenance and strength of our buildings, bridges, ports and airports.

(b) Solar Energy

In the Union Budget 2022-23, the government allocated Rs. 19,500 crore (US$ 2.57 billion) for a PLI scheme to boost manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules. Non-conventional energy sector received FDI inflow of US$ 14.12 billion between April 2000-March 2023.

India launched the Mission Innovation CleanTech Exchange, a global initiative that will help accelerate clean energy innovation. The Central Electricity Authority estimates Indias power requirement to grow to reach 817 GW by 2030. Most of the demand will come from real estate and transport sectors. 59 solar parks of aggregate capacity 40 GW have been approved in India. The worlds largest renewable energy park of 30 GW capacity solar-wind hybrid project is under installation in Gujarat.

In August 2022, Norfund, who manage the Norwegian Climate Investment Fund, and KLP, Norways biggest pension company, signed an agreement to buy a 49% share of a 420 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan for Rs. 2.8 billion (US$ 35.05 million). The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) implemented large-scale central auctions for solar parks and has awarded contracts for 47 parks with over 25 GW of combined capacity.

3. OPPORTUNITIES

Infrastructure sector is a key driver for the Indian economy. The sector is highly responsible for propelling Indias overall development and enjoys intense focus from Government for initiating policies that would ensure time-bound creation of world class infrastructure in the country. Infrastructure sector includes power, bridges, dams, roads, and urban infrastructure development. The infrastructure sector has become the biggest focus area for the Government of India. India has to enhance its infrastructure to reach its 2025 economic growth target of US$ 5 trillion.

Budget 2023-24 is complemented with the continuation of the 50-year interest-free loan to state governments for one more year to spur investment in infrastructure and to incentivize them for complementary policy actions, with a significantly enhanced outlay of W 1.3 lakh crore (US$ 16 billion).

In Budget 2023-24, capital investment outlay for infrastructure is being increased by 33% to Rs.10 lakh crore (US$ 122 billion), which would be 3.3 per cent of GDP. As per the Union Budget 2023-24, a capital outlay of Rs. 2.40 lakh crore (US$ 29 billion) has been provided for the Railways, which is the highest ever outlay and about 9 times the outlay made in 2013-14.

According to the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI inflow in the Indian non -conventional energy sector stood at US$ 12.57 billion between April 2000-June 2022. More than Rs. 5.2 lakh crore (US$ 70 billion) has been invested in Indias renewable energy sector since 2014.

India has set a target to reduce the carbon intensity of the nations economy by less than 45% by the end of the decade, achieve 50% cumulative electric power installed by 2030 from renewables, and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Low-carbon technologies could create a market worth up to $80 billion in India by 2030.

4. THREATS

Factors, which can threaten the business model and the Companys market standing, emerge from changes in government policies, safety and security concerns and so on. Some possible threats include:

• Market competition: The Company competes with a number of Indian and international infrastructure operators in acquiring concessions for both new and existing road projects. The competition, which had increased manifold in the past decade, has now eased out relatively in the last two years with market players turning cautious, leading to more rational bids. Considering the ever-changing market competition, the Company adapts its policies and procedures to ensure a sustained business model. With the government keen on promoting EPC contracts, the duplicity of participants in both the EPC and the PPP sector are expected to reduce considerably, with very few and established players remaining in the PPP sector. There are also giant companies in the competition with highly technologic equipment which make hurdles to your Company to get tender at best price.

• Our profitability and result of operations may be adversely affected in the event of increases in the prices of raw materials, subcontracting costs, and costs of consumables and spares or other inputs, or a delay in the supply of raw materials.

• Working capital cycle has been lengthened mainly due to overextended receivables, which has affected the cash flow position of companies in the sector. The Sector continues to face rising material and labor costs. High inflations have diminished private sector investments in capital expenditure. These along with the high interest rates have led to drops in margins.

• Infrastructure financing has been a major problem particularly in the roads sector and banks needs to make modifications to meet financing needs of road sector. Long-term funding has been a problem for banks as it has to borrow short-term to lend long-term projects. Funds are required and so is innovation. Long term market instability and uncertainty may damage the opportunities and prevent the expansion.

5. OUTLOOK

The history of infrastructure Industry in India has witnessed higher growth and will continue to be so because of the following reasons. Sectors like power transmission, roads & highways and renewable energy will drive the investments in the coming years. India must enhance its infrastructure to reach its 2025 economic growth target of US$ 5 trillion. Indias population growth and economic development requires improved transport infrastructure, including through investments in roads, railways, and aviation, shipping and inland waterways. The government has also suggested an investment of $750 billion to strengthen railway infrastructure and envisioned the Maritime India Vision 2030 which estimates massive investments in world-class infrastructure development at Indian ports. India, it is estimated, needs to invest $840 billion over the next 15 years into urban infrastructure to meet the needs of its fast-growing population. This investment will only be rational as well as sustainable, if we additionally focus on long-term maintenance and strength of our buildings, bridges, ports and airports. It is expected that by 2040, around 49% of the total electricity will be generated by renewable energy as more efficient batteries will be used to store electricity, which will further cut the solar energy cost by 66% as compared to the current cost. Use of renewables in place of coal will save India Rs. 54,000 crore (US$ 8.43 billion) annually. Around 15,000 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity is expected to be added between 2020-25.

6. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

An overview of the financial performance is given in the Directors Report. The Audit Committee constituted by the Board of Directors periodically reviews the financial performance and reporting systems.

7. SUBSIDIARIES COMPANY

The Company having mainly Four Subsidiaries at the end of the Financial year March 31, 2024.

Badi Baktara Toll Private Limited

The Company is engaged in the business of the strengthening, construction, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Badi- Baktara-Shahganj (SH-15) Road under OMT Basis in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhav (Aaron Sindh Road) Private Limited

The Company is engaged in the business of the Rehabiliation, strengthening, construction, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Aaron via Vidoriya - Raghogarh & Ashoknagar (up to Sindh River) awarded package no. 14 by MPRDC in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

MI Solar (I) Private Limited

The Company is engaged in generating power and trading, purchasing, marketing, selling, importing, exporting, producing, manufacturing, transmitting, commissioning, distributing, supplying, exchanging or otherwise dealing in all aspects of thermal, Hydro, Nuclear, Solar, Solar Rooftop, Wind power and for installation, maintenance of solar power plant, roof tops and any kind of equipment system related to solar and to provide services for maintenance, renovation and modernization of all kinds of equipment required for Solar Power and Renewable Energy.

Seabird Exploration Private Limited

The Company is engaged in any activity in India or elsewhere relating to providing Oil and Gas exploration, production and participation, seismic data service onshore/offshore, managerial and technical support services, technical surveys, data analysis, data processing services, staffing and Technical Equipment renting or leasing for a seismic survey in oil and gas companies including wholly owned subsidiaries in India and overseas and any other person or bodies corporate in India

During the year, the Management had amalgated of its wholly own Subsidiary Company viz. Madhav Urja Private Limited, Madhav Heights Private Limited and RB Real Estate Private Limited, with Madhav Infra Projects Limited

8. RISK AND CONCERNS

The Companys main business is the construction of Infrastructure Projects. In every projects there are various type of Risk involved, such as non-availability/ shortage of Resources viz., raw material, steals, and cements etc., Projects not completed in time due to various reasons viz., cost overruns, force majeure etc., sometime legal encumbrances and technical problems. The Failure of BID competitively may adverse effects to its operations. Bidding high will mean it doesnt win contracts and bidding too low will mean incurring loss or operating at very thin margins. Your Company has taken a number of initiatives such as deployment of risk mitigations strategies, cost management and also improve its operational efficiencies.

9. HUMAN RESOURCES

Human Resources continued to be one of the biggest assets of the Company. The management has been paying special attention to various aspects like training, welfare and safety and thereby further strengthening the human resources. Presently, our company has over 698 employees at various levels under its direct employment.

Your Company knows the value of manpower and continues to maintain constructive relationship with its employees with a positive environment so as to improve efficiency. Your Company confirms its commitment to take initiative to further align its HR policies in order to meet the growing needs of the business. Your Company has employee focus in the sense that it provides fulfillment, stretch and opportunity for development of its employees at all levels. It is because of the considerable skill and motivation of the employees, that your Company is able to deliver performance satisfaction. Your Board would like to express its sincere appreciation and gratitude to all employees on behalf of the stakeholders of your Company, who getting benefit from their hard work.

10. INTERNAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has adequate internal control systems to monitor business processes, financial reporting and compliance with applicable regulations. It has documented procedures covering all financial, operating and management functions. These controls have been designed to provide a reasonable assurance with regard to maintaining proper accounting controls, monitoring of operations, protecting assets from unauthorized use or losses, compliances with regulations and for ensuring reliability of financial reporting. The Company has continued its efforts to align all its processes and controls with best practices in these areas as well. The systems are periodically reviewed for identification of control deficiencies and formulation of time bound action plans to improve efficiency at all the levels.

The Audit committee of the Board reviews internal control systems and their adequacy, significant risk areas, observations made by the internal auditors on control mechanism and the operations of the company, recommendations made for corrective action and the internal audit reports. The committee reviews with the statutory auditors and the management, key issues, significant processes and accounting policies. The company continues its efforts in strengthening internal controls to enable better management and controls over all processes.

11. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Some of the statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable Laws and Regulations. Actual results might differ substantially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect Companys Operations include changes in economic conditions affecting demand, supply and price movements in the domestic and overseas markets in which your Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, Tax Laws and other Statutes or other incidental factors. Market data and products information contained in this Report have been based on information accumulated from various published and unpublished reports and their accuracy, reliability and completeness cannot be assured. The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward looking statements which may be amended or modified in future.