Madhav Infra Projects Ltd Summary

Madhav Infra Projects Limited was incorporated on October 7, 1992. The Company operates in the fields of Highways, Urban Infrastructure, Real Estate and Energy. It is also engaged in power generation business i.e. Solar & Hydro. During the year 2021, the Company implemented various projects through various clients as under: 1) EPC work of Rehabiliation and Upgradation of Road for Civil Package no. 14 via Aaron via Vidoriya, Raghogarh & Ashok Nagar to Aaron Road (up to Sindh Road) 2) EPC work of Rehabiliation and Upgradation of Road for Civil Package no. P2A i.e. Gunj-Rajnagar Road, LaundiMahoba Road, Nawgong-Shrinagar Road, Baxawa - Dalpatpuroad3) Improvement of Chandur Railway Telegaon Road SH-297 (Section Chandur Railway to Telegaon), 32/200 to KM 49/155, Tal. Chandur Railway, Dist. Amravati.4) Improvement of Riddhapur Tilwsa Road SH - 300 (Section Riddhapur to Tiwsa) KM 0/000 to KM 40/800, Taluka Morshil & Tiwsa, Dist. Amravati. 5) Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing, Commissioning and O&M of 100 MW of Solar Power Generating System ranging from 1 MW to 2 MW at varwus substations/locations in Maharashtra, India. 6) EPC work for Development of Badi- Baktara - Shahganj Road on OMT basis in the state of Madhya Pradesh through SPV viz., Badi Baktara Toll Pvt. Ltd. 7) EPC work for maintenance of High level Bridge over Bina River & Dhasan River with approach Roads on NH-86 at Bhopal- Sanchi- Sagar Road in the State of Madhya Pradesh. 8) Civil Contract of development of Bandri- Jaruwakheda, Nirtala - Mandi- Bamora, Damoh- Hindoriya- Patera, Prithvipur- Niwari, Ajaygarh - Toriya- Bariyapur, and Palera-Baldeogarh in the State of Madhya Pradesh. 9) Supply and Commencing Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Systems projects of 12 MW in the state of MP, 5 MW projects at various states viz., Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka. 10) Widening and Reconstruction of Madhya Pradesh Major District Roads Up-gradation Project (MPMDRUP) Package No.P-18: Khalwa to Dedatalayi Road (MP-MDR-19-22). 11) Widening and Development of Madhya Pradesh Major District Roads Up-gradation Project (MPMDRUP) Package No. - P - 16: Berasia Narsinghgarh Road (MPMDR- 23-07), Narsingarh Berasia Road (MP-MDR-25-04), Bhojapura Ahmedpura Road (Part 1) (MP-MDR-23-09), Bhojapura Ahmedpura Road (MP-MDR-26-06) and Doraha - Ahmadpur Road (MP-MDR-26-05). 12) Construction of Bridges on State Highways and Major district Road in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. 13) Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning and Comprehensive AMC of on-grid Solar PV Power Plants at Bhopal BP - 50 KW, Guna BP - 100 KW, Ujjain BP - 80 KW and Raipur BP - 80 KW. 14) EPC of 550 kWp On Grid Roof Mounted Captive Solar Power Project at Gujarat Refinery.During the year 2019, the Company implemented various projects through various clients as under: 1) EPC work for Development of Agar- Sarangpur Road on OMT basis in the state of Madhya Pradesh through SPV viz.,Sarangpur Agar Road Pvt. Ltd. 2)EPC work for Development of Khalghat - Manawar Road on OMT basis in the state of Madhya Pradesh through SPVviz. Khalghat Manawar Toll Pvt. Ltd. 3) Civil works for Auditorium Building and Chemical Teal Storage Building also to complete the left over job of Road and other civil structures work including Road, Gate and balance civil work for M/s ONGC Petro Additions Limited at Dahej, Gujarat. 4) Civil and Structural work for various utilities and off sites for revamp and capacity enhancement project at M/s. Bharat Oman Refineries Limited, Bina (MP).In 2023, the Company implemented projects through various clients following Design, Engineering, Supply & Procurement, Construction, Erection, Testing, Commissioning, Operation and Maintenance of 35 MW Solar Photovoltaic grid connected power plant at Lakadiya of Bhachau Taluka of Kutchh District around substation of GETCO in the State of Gujarat through Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited. Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of 15 MW (AC) Solar Photovoltaic Grid-connected Power Plant at ONGC site Vagra, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat and post warranty Comprehensive Operation & Maintenance through Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India. Design, Engineering, Procurement & Supply, Construction & Installation, Testing, Commissioning, associated transmission system and Operation & Maintenance for 07 years of 5 MW (AC) solar photovoltaic grid-connected power plant at ONGC, Hazira plant, dist. Surat, Gujarat through Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India. Design, Engineering, Supply & Procurement, Construction, Erection, Testing, Commissioning, Operation and Maintenance of 35 MW Solar Photovoltaic grid connected power plant at Chhatar of Jamnagar District around substation of GETCO in Gujarat through Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited; Design, Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Operation and Maintenance of various capacities Grid connected Rooftop Solar PV Power Project on BOT basis at various WTP sites of MIDC in Maharashtra through the Company; Design, Engineering, Supply & Procurement, Construction, Erection, Testing, Commissioning, Operation and Maintenance of 5 MW Solar Photovoltaic grid connected power plant at Songaon of Amravati District around substation of MSETCL in Maharashtra through Energy Efficiency Services Limited. Design, Engineering, Supply & Procurement, Construction, Erection, Testing, Commissioning, Operation and Maintenance of 5 MW Solar Photovoltaic grid connected power plant at Sambhora of Amravati District around substation of MSETCL in Maharashtra through Energy Efficiency Services Limited.In 2024, the Company implemented projects through various clients following the Construction of Railway Over Bridge in liue of LC no. 25 in KM 1050 / 1-2 of Bina - Katni Section between Sagar bus stand to Sadar Bazar Road, Near Dimple Petrol Pump in Sagar City Distt. Sagar (M.P.) Construction of Railway Over Bridge in Lieu of L.C. No. 47 / S.P.L. on Guna - Ashoknagar Road in Distt. Guna (M.P.) Construction of Railway Over Bridge in Lieu of L.C. No.17, On Mugawli - Chanderi Road in Distt. Ashoknagar (M.P.) Construction of Railway Over Bridge in Liue of Level Crossing No. 70 in KM 1141 / 16-18 of Bina-Katni Track on DamohBandakpur Road Distt. Damoh (M.P.) Construction of Elevated Corridor on Raisen-Gairatgang-Rahatgarh Road (Bina Irrigation Project); Construction of Bridges on State Highways and Major District Roads in Madhya Pradesh.