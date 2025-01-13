Mafatlal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.3
14.12
14.07
13.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
800.26
600.51
671.88
452.71
Net Worth
814.56
614.63
685.95
466.63
Minority Interest
Debt
82.13
94.35
112.02
148.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.82
10.11
16.58
17.51
Total Liabilities
910.51
719.09
814.55
632.19
Fixed Assets
85.6
94.81
96.53
121.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
631.75
523.16
633.71
444.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.75
15.09
24.35
28.24
Networking Capital
-103.19
12.96
-29.83
-20.39
Inventories
79.92
106.24
71.96
24.47
Inventory Days
26.6
14.83
Sundry Debtors
638.1
285.86
254.16
216.62
Debtor Days
93.97
131.29
Other Current Assets
88.53
86.89
67.28
67.83
Sundry Creditors
-765.73
-370.83
-346.73
-249.1
Creditor Days
128.2
150.98
Other Current Liabilities
-144.01
-95.2
-76.5
-80.21
Cash
267.6
73.07
89.78
57.76
Total Assets
910.51
719.09
814.54
632.18
