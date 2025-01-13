iifl-logo-icon 1
Mafatlal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

174.95
(1.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:02:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.3

14.12

14.07

13.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

800.26

600.51

671.88

452.71

Net Worth

814.56

614.63

685.95

466.63

Minority Interest

Debt

82.13

94.35

112.02

148.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

13.82

10.11

16.58

17.51

Total Liabilities

910.51

719.09

814.55

632.19

Fixed Assets

85.6

94.81

96.53

121.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

631.75

523.16

633.71

444.73

Deferred Tax Asset Net

28.75

15.09

24.35

28.24

Networking Capital

-103.19

12.96

-29.83

-20.39

Inventories

79.92

106.24

71.96

24.47

Inventory Days

26.6

14.83

Sundry Debtors

638.1

285.86

254.16

216.62

Debtor Days

93.97

131.29

Other Current Assets

88.53

86.89

67.28

67.83

Sundry Creditors

-765.73

-370.83

-346.73

-249.1

Creditor Days

128.2

150.98

Other Current Liabilities

-144.01

-95.2

-76.5

-80.21

Cash

267.6

73.07

89.78

57.76

Total Assets

910.51

719.09

814.54

632.18

