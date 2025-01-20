iifl-logo-icon 1
Mafatlal Industries Ltd Key Ratios

159
(-0.47%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:38:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.34

-40.04

-13.89

-5.7

Op profit growth

-124.93

577.95

-9.52

-150.41

EBIT growth

-312.53

-186.86

-400.7

-135.32

Net profit growth

-130.6

585.49

-67.18

-1,113.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.18

-7.79

-0.68

-0.65

EBIT margin

6.08

-4.7

3.24

-0.93

Net profit margin

2.9

-15.58

-1.36

-3.57

RoCE

8.32

-5.19

4.26

-1.11

RoNW

1.24

-6.25

-0.63

-1.5

RoA

0.99

-4.3

-0.44

-1.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

20.37

-67.49

-9.85

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

2

Cash EPS

9.23

-79.73

-22.2

-55.98

Book value per share

487.56

335

204.58

573.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.71

-0.26

-1.26

0

P/CEPS

3.78

-0.22

-0.56

-0.93

P/B

0.07

0.05

0.06

0.09

EV/EBIDTA

3.52

-18.76

4.03

22.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-6.84

5.26

-28.29

-0.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

86.78

142.7

98.16

89.82

Inventory days

17.76

39.51

48.77

52.31

Creditor days

-111.08

-158.13

-105.21

-81.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.23

1.28

-1.03

0.34

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.19

0.4

0.24

Net debt / op. profit

1.91

-1.91

-16.54

-25.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.13

-87.52

-77.98

-67.26

Employee costs

-4.5

-8.27

-8.8

-11.53

Other costs

-14.18

-11.99

-13.89

-21.85

