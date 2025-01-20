Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.34
-40.04
-13.89
-5.7
Op profit growth
-124.93
577.95
-9.52
-150.41
EBIT growth
-312.53
-186.86
-400.7
-135.32
Net profit growth
-130.6
585.49
-67.18
-1,113.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.18
-7.79
-0.68
-0.65
EBIT margin
6.08
-4.7
3.24
-0.93
Net profit margin
2.9
-15.58
-1.36
-3.57
RoCE
8.32
-5.19
4.26
-1.11
RoNW
1.24
-6.25
-0.63
-1.5
RoA
0.99
-4.3
-0.44
-1.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
20.37
-67.49
-9.85
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
2
Cash EPS
9.23
-79.73
-22.2
-55.98
Book value per share
487.56
335
204.58
573.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.71
-0.26
-1.26
0
P/CEPS
3.78
-0.22
-0.56
-0.93
P/B
0.07
0.05
0.06
0.09
EV/EBIDTA
3.52
-18.76
4.03
22.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-6.84
5.26
-28.29
-0.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.78
142.7
98.16
89.82
Inventory days
17.76
39.51
48.77
52.31
Creditor days
-111.08
-158.13
-105.21
-81.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.23
1.28
-1.03
0.34
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.19
0.4
0.24
Net debt / op. profit
1.91
-1.91
-16.54
-25.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.13
-87.52
-77.98
-67.26
Employee costs
-4.5
-8.27
-8.8
-11.53
Other costs
-14.18
-11.99
-13.89
-21.85
