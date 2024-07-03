iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mafatlal Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

180
(-1.21%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,314.38

1,033.3

604.77

395.55

796.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,314.38

1,033.3

604.77

395.55

796.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

62.96

32.18

54.11

20.64

39.59

Total Income

1,377.34

1,065.48

658.88

416.19

836.33

Total Expenditure

1,289.32

1,012.66

618.86

471.12

808.55

PBIDT

88.02

52.82

40.02

-54.93

27.77

Interest

11.18

13.18

14.25

16.96

24.76

PBDT

76.84

39.64

25.77

-71.88

3.01

Depreciation

11.36

11.54

11.9

13.16

12.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

2.79

2.25

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

65.48

25.31

11.62

-85.05

-9.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.11

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

65.48

25.42

11.62

-85.05

-9.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.49

-8.52

-37.51

-7.94

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

65.48

25.91

20.14

-47.54

-1.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.25

3.59

8.34

-61.13

-6.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.26

14.1

14.03

13.91

13.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.69

5.11

6.61

-13.88

3.48

PBDTM(%)

5.84

3.83

4.26

-18.17

0.37

PATM(%)

4.98

2.44

1.92

-21.5

-1.2

Mafatlal Inds.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mafatlal Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.