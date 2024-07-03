Mafatlal Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,314.38
1,033.3
604.77
395.55
796.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,314.38
1,033.3
604.77
395.55
796.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
62.96
32.18
54.11
20.64
39.59
Total Income
1,377.34
1,065.48
658.88
416.19
836.33
Total Expenditure
1,289.32
1,012.66
618.86
471.12
808.55
PBIDT
88.02
52.82
40.02
-54.93
27.77
Interest
11.18
13.18
14.25
16.96
24.76
PBDT
76.84
39.64
25.77
-71.88
3.01
Depreciation
11.36
11.54
11.9
13.16
12.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
2.79
2.25
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
65.48
25.31
11.62
-85.05
-9.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.11
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
65.48
25.42
11.62
-85.05
-9.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.49
-8.52
-37.51
-7.94
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
65.48
25.91
20.14
-47.54
-1.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.25
3.59
8.34
-61.13
-6.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.26
14.1
14.03
13.91
13.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.69
5.11
6.61
-13.88
3.48
PBDTM(%)
5.84
3.83
4.26
-18.17
0.37
PATM(%)
4.98
2.44
1.92
-21.5
-1.2
