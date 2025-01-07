iifl-logo-icon 1
Mafatlal Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

182.2
(1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

987.11

602.19

1,005.35

1,167.6

yoy growth (%)

63.92

-40.1

-13.89

-5.75

Raw materials

-792.26

-527.68

-784.17

-785.45

As % of sales

80.26

87.62

77.99

67.27

Employee costs

-41.53

-49.01

-88.34

-134.57

As % of sales

4.2

8.14

8.78

11.52

Other costs

-141

-72.25

-139.75

-255.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.28

11.99

13.9

21.85

Operating profit

12.3

-46.77

-6.92

-7.65

OPM

1.24

-7.76

-0.68

-0.65

Depreciation

-15.67

-17.05

-17.17

-36.1

Interest expense

-18.59

-22.1

-31.43

-31.08

Other income

64.36

35.64

56.76

32.89

Profit before tax

42.4

-50.27

1.23

-41.94

Taxes

-2.95

-2.64

-0.34

0.17

Tax rate

-6.95

5.25

-28.29

-0.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.45

-52.92

0.88

-41.77

Exceptional items

-10.16

-40.83

-14.59

0

Net profit

29.29

-93.75

-13.7

-41.77

yoy growth (%)

-131.24

583.93

-67.18

-1,113.05

NPM

2.96

-15.56

-1.36

-3.57

