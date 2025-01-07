Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
987.11
602.19
1,005.35
1,167.6
yoy growth (%)
63.92
-40.1
-13.89
-5.75
Raw materials
-792.26
-527.68
-784.17
-785.45
As % of sales
80.26
87.62
77.99
67.27
Employee costs
-41.53
-49.01
-88.34
-134.57
As % of sales
4.2
8.14
8.78
11.52
Other costs
-141
-72.25
-139.75
-255.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.28
11.99
13.9
21.85
Operating profit
12.3
-46.77
-6.92
-7.65
OPM
1.24
-7.76
-0.68
-0.65
Depreciation
-15.67
-17.05
-17.17
-36.1
Interest expense
-18.59
-22.1
-31.43
-31.08
Other income
64.36
35.64
56.76
32.89
Profit before tax
42.4
-50.27
1.23
-41.94
Taxes
-2.95
-2.64
-0.34
0.17
Tax rate
-6.95
5.25
-28.29
-0.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.45
-52.92
0.88
-41.77
Exceptional items
-10.16
-40.83
-14.59
0
Net profit
29.29
-93.75
-13.7
-41.77
yoy growth (%)
-131.24
583.93
-67.18
-1,113.05
NPM
2.96
-15.56
-1.36
-3.57
